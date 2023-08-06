Yuzhou Group Unveils Restructuring Plan and Offers Creditors 3 Conversion Options for New Notes

Yuzhou Group Releases Restructuring Plan, Creditors Offered 3 Conversion Options

Yuzhou Group formulates a restructuring plan and creditors will get 3 options to convert new notes

August 6, 2023

Yuzhou Group Holdings Co., Ltd. has released updated information regarding its debt restructuring and business development. The company, along with its advisors, has been in communication with a group of creditors in order to promote a consensus overall restructuring plan for its senior notes and senior perpetual securities. However, a final agreement on the terms of the restructuring has not yet been reached.

Taking into account the current market conditions and the company’s operating performance, Yuzhou Group has formulated a detailed restructuring plan. Under the proposed Scheme of Arrangement, scheme creditors will be divided into two categories. Category 1 includes scheme creditors holding senior notes, while Category 2 includes scheme creditors holding senior perpetual securities and/or secured notes.

Scheme creditors of both categories will be given three options to convert their existing notes into new notes, each with different conversion ratios. Option 1 allows for the conversion into short-term notes with a cap, Option 2 allows for the conversion into medium-term notes, long-term notes, and new ordinary shares of the company with no upper limit, and Option 3, the default option, allows for the conversion into long-term notes with no upper limit.

The short-term notes and medium-term notes will be credit-enhanced with a package of credit-enhancement measures, including pledges on the shares of 16 wholly foreign-owned enterprise project companies. These project companies are estimated to generate a significant amount of leveraged free cash flow for the company.

Additionally, the short-term notes will be pledged with a percentage of the company’s equity held by the controlling shareholder after reorganization as an additional credit enhancement exclusively for the interests of short-term note holders.

The allocation of short-term notes and medium-term notes to the cash settlement mechanism also prioritizes the interests of the respective note holders. Net proceeds from the sale of investment properties and distribution/realization proceeds from shareholders of wholly foreign-owned enterprise project companies held by the company’s subsidiaries will be provided to select short-term note holders and medium-term note holders.

As of December 31, 2022, Yuzhou Group’s total interest-bearing liabilities related to overseas debts were approximately US$6.8 billion. These include the outstanding principal of senior notes, senior perpetual securities, and other pledged and unsecured bank debt.

The company’s existing property development projects are projected to generate a significant amount of unlevered cash flow from 2023 to 2032.

While the restructuring plan is still subject to final agreement, Yuzhou Group aims to provide options for its creditors to convert their existing notes and address its debt obligations effectively.

