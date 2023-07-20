Yves Rossier in an interview – “Russia was never an easy country, but still attractive” – ​​News

Western companies in Russia are being expropriated, many companies have withdrawn from the Russian market, some have stayed. Yves Rossier, Swiss ambassador in Moscow until 2020, explains in an interview what made the Russian market so attractive for Western companies, what risks do business in Russia harbor and why the future looks bleak for Russia.

Yves Rossier

former Swiss Ambassador to Switzerland in Moscow

Yves Rossier was State Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs from 2012 to 2016, then Swiss Ambassador in Moscow until the end of 2020.

SRF News: Why was Russia attractive to Western companies?

Yves Rossier: After all, Russia has 145 million inhabitants. Very well educated people and no unions worthy of the name. Wages were not very high. Therefore, of course, it was very profitable to invest and work in Russia. Russia was never an easy country, but it was worth it. That is why there has been a great deal of mutual investment since the end of the Soviet Union. The Russian economy has been heavily integrated into globalization, in the value chain.

And since the war?

Since the war, of course, it has been the turn to cut all these ties. The Russian economy cuts itself off from all these mutual investments. I think the problem was that we had economic convergence and political divergence. Russia has moved closer to Europe economically, but has always moved a little further away politically. And at a certain point it didn’t work anymore, and that’s where we are now.

What are currently the biggest risks for Western companies in Russia?

A major risk for Western companies is their image. That is why they are trying to withdraw from the Russian market. It’s not easy because they’ve invested a lot there. They have a lot of people working for them there. What many are doing is selling the Russian business for a small price but with a five, six or seven year buyback right.

How these companies will function in the meantime is the big question. For example, the city of Moscow bought the Nissan-Renault plant. I can’t imagine the city of Moscow being able to manufacture cars. No, these companies go back for a period of time and hope that in ten years they can come back and you’re kind of back to a normal situation.

Did the invasion come out of nowhere for you?

In hindsight you will find very good explanations. But I was amazed because I didn’t think it was feasible to occupy and control a country like Ukraine. Especially a country that does not want to become part of Russia. And as you can see, the war has lasted longer than a year, very, very many people have died on both sides. So this war is a nightmare for everyone involved and for the people who are dying every day. And I’m afraid it will take a while

You know the country very well, what does the war do to you?

it makes me sad For Ukraine and for Russia. And actually more for Russia, because I believe that after this war, Ukraine will rise again, with the support of the West. My concern is that I see Russia simply slipping away, that all bridges have been burned. And where can Russia slide to? There is nothing. That’s why I see Russia in the dark, the Russia I like and love, and the people I know and hold dear. And that makes me very, very sad.

Camilla Herrmann conducted the interview.

