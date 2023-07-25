Zaki does not rule out a future in politics. “I would use the roll for human rights”

Zaki does not close to politics: “I want all this visibility to become a tool”

“I want all this visibility to become a tool, I want to use it to defend those who have no voice or face, and maybe he’s been in a cell for years as a prisoner of conscience. It doesn’t matter if in my country or elsewhere “. Patrik Zaki says this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, to whom he does not exclude a future in politics.

Giusi Fasano asks the activist if proposals have already arrived and he replies: “No. I still have a lot to learn and do. And even if a request for a political role were to arrive, I would always use it for the cause of human rights”. Zaki also says that he has not received invitations from Roman palaces. “There is no such stage planned. Maybe I’ll go to Rome to see Amnesty who invited me, I’ll meet people who have to do with human rights. I still don’t know what I’m going to do.”

On the rejected state flight, Zaki always says to Corriere: “For me it is closed. I have thanked the Italian government several times, as was right. I really appreciate the efforts made. What I don’t want is for someone to tell me one day: you’ve been this way or that. I am and want to be independent. The only side I want to be on is human rights.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

