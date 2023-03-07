Understandably, profitability is becoming increasingly important. At the end of 2022, the fashion retailer consequently introduced a minimum order value. Since then, customers in Germany have had to shop for at least EUR 29.90 – otherwise a delivery fee of EUR 4.90 is due. In addition, Zalando stated in the report for the third quarter of 2022 that it had reduced marketing costs by “almost 100 million euros” by then in the past year. The group is trying to stimulate sales in other ways: In the summer of 2022, Zalando took over the majority in High Snobiety. The Berlin-based company, founded in 2005, is a mixture of fashion and trend blog, print magazine, fashion brand and online retailer for selected clothing and accessories that are as hip as possible.