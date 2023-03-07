Home Business Zalando is looking for a way out of the crisis – and collects new fees
Business

Zalando is looking for a way out of the crisis – and collects new fees

by admin
Zalando is looking for a way out of the crisis – and collects new fees

Understandably, profitability is becoming increasingly important. At the end of 2022, the fashion retailer consequently introduced a minimum order value. Since then, customers in Germany have had to shop for at least EUR 29.90 – otherwise a delivery fee of EUR 4.90 is due. In addition, Zalando stated in the report for the third quarter of 2022 that it had reduced marketing costs by “almost 100 million euros” by then in the past year. The group is trying to stimulate sales in other ways: In the summer of 2022, Zalando took over the majority in High Snobiety. The Berlin-based company, founded in 2005, is a mixture of fashion and trend blog, print magazine, fashion brand and online retailer for selected clothing and accessories that are as hip as possible.

See also  The "core" proposal of the two sessions: focus on automotive-grade chips, open up the supply chain, and break through the "stuck neck" | Leifeng.com

You may also like

Dispute over prices: Edeka throws these 450 brands...

Rates Australia: central bank RBA raises rates to...

Regulatory voice again, iron ore prices fell slightly...

How two men want to save the ailing...

Nuclear, an opportunity for Ansaldo Energia to relaunch

SAP could get $12.4 billion for online market...

Banco Bpm, the strange silence around the board...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate upward and...

Daughter of Bill Gates: That’s the worst thing...

“Astorre seemed happy. It’s a real mystery for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy