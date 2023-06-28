Zalando is suing the EU Commission for being classified as a “very large online platform”

Those responsible in the EU Commission are “very confident” that Zalando will not win the lawsuit before the European Court of Justice. The EU Commission has been in contact with Zalando for months. The officials had long had the impression that Zalando was “flirting” with legal action, according to Brussels. Zalando was bothered by the fact that it was the only European company to be classified as a vlop. The company tried to play “the German card” but received no support from the federal government. However, Zalando cannot hope for any special treatment from the EU Commission, since Brussels has always emphasized that the regulation is not an instrument that is specifically aimed at US companies. All large digital companies, including European and Asian ones, should observe the rules of the game, i.e. they must take action against illegal content, protect minors and moderate content.

