Zalando: The fees for retailers are increasing so drastically

Online retailer Zalando is increasing fees for retailers.
Zalando is striving for more profitability and is therefore increasing the fees for merchants on the platform.

To the “Handelsblatt” According to the online mail order company, it will demand up to 25 percent commission from the providers in the future.

Many traders feel that their existence is threatened by the higher fees.

The online mail order company Zalando wants to become more profitable. The Berliners are therefore introducing new fees for dealers on the platform. The commissions are sometimes increased by up to 25 percent, like this “Handelsblatt” reported. The innovation meets with a lack of understanding among retailers.

Brick-and-mortar retailers were previously able to temporarily sell their goods via the platform without fees. And even after the reintroduction, the average fees were 15 percent, which is customary in the industry. A total of 7,300 stationary retailers and 1,600 brand manufacturers use the platform’s offerings, as Zalando reported when asked by the “Handelsblatt”.

However, retailers feel their existence threatened by the higher fees. The fees should therefore be introduced gradually from April 1st. The company has not yet announced exactly what the conditions will be.

Days of uncertainty at Zalando: behind the scenes of the largest job cuts at the Dax group

