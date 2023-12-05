Zambia: Ice Agency calls on Italian companies to look at the mining industry

The ICE Agency is organizing the opportunity for Italian companies operating in the mining industry to participate in an entrepreneurial mission from 12 to 16 February 2024 in Lusaka, Ndola, Kitwe and Solwezi in Zambia.

This was reported by the Commercial Office of the Italian Embassy in Zambia, specifying that the initiative will be implemented immediately after Italy’s participation in the most important event in Africa dedicated to the “Investing in African Mining Indaba” sector scheduled in Cape Town in South Africa from 5 to 8 February 2024, where an Italian Pavilion organized by the ICE Agency will be present for the first time.

Participation for companies is free and ICE-Agenzia will take care of all the necessary services to guarantee logistics, hospitality and food for the companies present.

Registrations are open until December 13, 2023. For more information, click here. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

