Home » Zambia: Ice Agency calls on Italian companies to look at the mining industry
Business

Zambia: Ice Agency calls on Italian companies to look at the mining industry

by admin

The ICE Agency is organizing the opportunity for Italian companies operating in the mining industry to participate in an entrepreneurial mission from 12 to 16 February 2024 in Lusaka, Ndola, Kitwe and Solwezi in Zambia.

This was reported by the Commercial Office of the Italian Embassy in Zambia, specifying that the initiative will be implemented immediately after Italy’s participation in the most important event in Africa dedicated to the “Investing in African Mining Indaba” sector scheduled in Cape Town in South Africa from 5 to 8 February 2024, where an Italian Pavilion organized by the ICE Agency will be present for the first time.

Participation for companies is free and ICE-Agenzia will take care of all the necessary services to guarantee logistics, hospitality and food for the companies present.

Registrations are open until December 13, 2023. For more information, click here. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read the Africa e Affari Zoom on the initiatives undertaken by the Italian country system on the continent:

See also  BTp, the expensive rate presents the Treasury with a (provisional) 2 billion bill

You may also like

Generational change: For the first time, a woman...

South Africa: Recession avoided in Q4 2024

The foreign exchange and bond markets will focus...

45 health insurance funds have increased additional contributions

Abruzzo, Action demolishes the “wide field” in the...

Overnight external trading: The three major U.S. stock...

Forced sale of Tiktok: Will Sam Altman buy...

Bitcoin Pre-Halving Risk Zone: Investor Strategies and Insights

Bank of Italy, sigh of relief for families:...

Foreign trade – Swiss economy celebrates successes in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy