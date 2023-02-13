A project funded by an €8.8 million Southern African Development Community (SADC) Water Fund grant will contribute to the provision of quality water and sanitation services in the region.

The first phase of the Kazungula Boarder Town Water Supply Project, upstream of the Kazungula Bridge, Zambia, includes the construction of a new treatment plant, larger storage tanks, rehabilitation and extension of the transmission and distribution of water. The second and third phases will instead focus on improving the sanitation system.

The Sadc Water Fund is a €15 million subsidized entity. The grant was provided by the German National Agency for Development Finance (KfW) with DBSA (Development Bank of Southern Africa) serving as the implementing agency. “This project highlights the importance of development finance partnerships in delivering Sadc’s regional integration agenda, which aims to deliver quality water and sanitation services,” said Chuene Ramphele, Group Executive of Infrastructure Delivery Division at the DBSA.

The Sadc Water Fund exists to capitalize partner funds and coordinate water and sanitation sector financing, selecting bankable project proposals and raising funds from development partners. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the initiatives to be launched to protect Africa’s precious water resources: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/la-grande-sfida-dellacqua