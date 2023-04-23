Home » Zampagna, “the last bomber on the left”, turns right: he is a candidate with FdI
Zampagna, “the last bomber on the left”, turns right: he is a candidate with FdI

Zampagna, “the last bomber on the left”, turns right: he is a candidate with FdI

Riccardo Zampagna, “the last bomber on the left”, is a candidate with the centre-right

“The last striker from the left” now veers to the right. Richard Zampagnaformer striker of Atalanta and Sassuolo, who has always been politically on the left, is in fact on the list of candidate councilors of Terni Protagonistwhich he claims Orlando Massellithe candidate for mayor of the Umbrian capital of Brothers of Italy – on the occasion of the 2023 municipal elections.

The candidacy of the former footballer, who wore the shirts of Messina and Ternana among others, in his hometown together with the united centre-right, clashes with that nickname which he himself gave himself, in an interview in 2015 at Corriere della Sera: “last striker on the left”. The motivation for this choice is explained by a The messenger: “I decided, as usual against the tide, to face itwell aware of my history that I don’t intend to deny in the least”.

“The protagonist Terni list – adds Zampagna – is a civic and moderate project that does not look at parties, carried out by serious people with clear ideas. It is therefore not to be understood such as a political candidacy or a right turn, but almost a provocation to wake up the city, which absolutely cannot afford to go back. And again: “I married the Terni Protagonista project, built together with some friends, of whom I have total esteem and trust, only and exclusively for the good of the city”. Meanwhile, this is not Zampagna’s absolute debut in politics. Already in 2015 the former footballer was a candidate in the lists of the then aspiring mayor of Terni del 5 Star MovementThomas DeLuca.

