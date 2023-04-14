Home Business Zanzar (21 Invest) acquires Pasini and exceeds 160 million
(Teleborsa) – MosquitoApulian group active in the production of insect repellent systemssolar screens, rolling shutters and accessories for the protection of fixtures, signed a agreement for the acquisition of Pasinia company based in Rimini, active in the production of roller shutters, monoblocks and other blackout solutions and for closing the window hole.

It is a piece in the path of positioning as a one-stop-shop at the service of setting up the window hole, as a company was acquired which will contribute decisively to the development of the roller shutter segment, until now served through Croci Italia.

Target 160 million in turnover

Following the integration of Pasini, who follows the recent acquisitions of Palagina and Prolinethe Zanzar group reaches a sales more than 160 million euros. Zanzar is from November 2021 in the portfolio of 21 Investthe group founded and led by Alessandro Benetton, which invests in mid-market companies in Europe.

“This operation confirms the goodness of the shared development path that we are developing with Zanzar which, in addition to organic growth, sees in industry consolidation an important lever of value creation,” he commented Alessandro Benetton. “We are focused on managing the integration of the three companies that have joined our group in the last six months, but we remain constantly looking for other excellences that they can further contribute to this ambitious development project,” he added.

