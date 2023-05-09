Zanzibar on Sylt: These five things surprised me

Always a lot going on in the cult restaurant “Sansibar”. picture alliance / imagebroker | Ingo Schulz

The Sansibar is one of the most famous restaurants on Sylt. The restaurateur Herbert Seckler came to Sylt in his early 20s and raised a simple beach snack bar with sausages and fries to the brand empire and today’s upscale gastronomy. Business Insider editor Christian Mayer was there and was surprised, among other things, by the location, the high standard – and the 25,000 euro bottle of red wine.

The Zanzibar on the island of Sylt is not only known to lovers of the island. The place recently made headlines when Zanzibar boss Herbert Seckler confirmed that Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) wanted to celebrate his wedding to journalist Franca Lehfeldt there in a few weeks.

The Sansibar boss, who now runs the restaurant with his son Niklas, is said to have come to the island of Sylt in his early 20s and sold sausages and fries in a snack bar there. After the place burned down in the 1980s, he built today’s Zanzibar. I didn’t know the stories about Seckler and Zanzibar before my first visit – neither did these five things.

Christian Mayer

1. The Sansibar is located in the middle of the dunes in the south of the island of Sylt

During my short visit to Sylt, I decided beforehand which places I wanted to visit, but didn’t research where they were. Without looking it up, I would have thought that the famous Zanzibar was in the Westerland district and was something like part of a party mile.

But it wasn’t like that: Zanzibar is located in the district of Rantum in the south of the island. With the bus line 2 you come from Westerland and Hörnum directly to the bus stop “Wassertal/Sansibar”. From Westerland it is around a 20-minute drive.

Attention: In the evening hours the bus does not run as regularly as during the day. The bus stop is directly at the Zanzibar parking lot, after a short walk through the dunes you will come to the entrance of the restaurant.

External content not available “> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

read too With the nine-euro ticket to Sylt – why I wouldn’t recommend 8-hour journeys

Christian Mayer

2. The kitchen and service correspond to noticeably upscale gastronomy

I was especially surprised at the quality of the kitchen and service really good is. In my experience, especially in cult shops, it is sometimes the case that the reputation is good, the prices are high – but the food is not really outstanding.

What I paid for: For my starter I chose garlic bread (nine euros), for my main course I chose a salmon trout with mashed potatoes and mustard sauce (32 euros). I drank a bottle of water (0.75 liters for eleven euros). So overall: 52 Euro.

Christian Mayer

3. It is not officially possible to reserve seats outside

You can’t reserve online at the Zanzibar, you can only call – and then only reserve tables for the inside area in the evenings.

When I was in the Sansibar for the first time shortly before Pentecost, I headed for a free seat outside, but was asked by the waiter to find another seat because it was reserved.

I then managed to get a table inside from guests who had just left. Curious: the waitress there said to me that the coveted seats outside could not be reserved. Maybe regular guests have special privileges…

4. A bottle of Melchior red wine from California costs 25,000 euros

I was aware that the selection of wine and sparkling wine in the Zanzibar would certainly be generous and expensive. But reading the actual price in the 60-page wine list is overwhelming. Supposedly, a good 30,000 wine bottles are stored in the cellar under the Zanzibar.

What catches my eye: A Melchior bottle (18 liters) of red wine from California for a whopping 25,000 euros – from the brothers Georges and Daniel Daou. Who would spontaneously indulge themselves and their company?

The cheapest white wine currently starts at 8.50 euros (a Grüner Veltliner from South Africa), the cheapest rosé costs nine euros and the cheapest red wine costs 9.50 euros.

Christian Mayer

5. Sansibar is a real brand with an outlet store and online shop

I was also surprised to rediscover the Sansibar in a completely different place on Sylt: The Sansibar outlet a few meters from my hotel is a kind of fan shop for Zanzibar-crazy people. There is clothing, gin, wines, vinegars and oils, coffee… all with Zanzibar branding, of course. And a few meters from the outlet there is even more wine – in the Zanzibar Wine Hall.

Another fun fact of Zanzibar is said to be a song. The hit classic “Capri Fischer” by Rudi Schuricke is said to be played as soon as the sun disappears picturesquely into the North Sea. I would have liked to have had this experience too. However, during my stay there was only a place available at noon. So I have to catch up on the sunset in Zanzibar on my next visit to Sylt.

read too I was in a 5-star hotel on Sylt that has its own wine cellar and whose private villa costs 3,600 euros per night