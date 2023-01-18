Ai Faner’s early report reading

Tencent Responds to Withdrawing the Lease of Langke Building

National population growth negative for the first time

Netease responds to rejection of Blizzard’s postponement of cooperation proposal

CATL and NIO signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement

Xiaopeng Motors Announces Price Cuts

It was revealed that almost all Weimar stores in Beijing were closed

Microsoft plans to integrate ChatGPT into all products

💡 What Microsoft’s “crazy deal” with Open AI means

Apple launches new Mac mini and MacBook Pro

Find X6 series renderings first exposed

Mi car snow test exposure

KFC launches a “singing” reachable duck straw

Shawn Yue manages fashion brand MADNESS and withdraws from Tmall

F1 2023 China Grand Prix confirmed to be canceled

“Black Panther 2” and “Ant-Man 3” announced domestic files

‘The Mandalorian’ Releases Official Trailer for Season 3

Three-body universe considers building a theme park

Tencent Responds to Retirement of Langke Building: It is a normal adjustment of office buildings

News on January 17, Netac Technology announced yesterday evening that due to the intensified downward pressure on the economy and the slowdown in consumption growth and other factors, Tencent plans to terminate the lease contract of Netac Building ahead of schedule.

In response, Tencent responded that the lease cancellation is a normal adjustment of office buildings:

With the commissioning of its own buildings and the completion of new office buildings in the future, Tencent has made adjustments and optimizations for individual scattered rental properties, and we will strictly follow the contract to promote lease termination.

Source: China Business News

The national population will decrease by 850,000 in 2022, the first negative growth in 61 years

According to news on January 17, the National Bureau of Statistics released the 2022 national economic operation data.In 2022, China’s population will experience negative population growth for the first time in nearly 61 years.

At the end of 2022, the national population (including the population of 31 provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the central government and the active servicemen, excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan residents and foreigners living in the 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the central government) will be 1,411.75 million, a decrease of 850,000 from the end of the previous year .

The decline in births, coupled with an aging population, has led to negative population growth, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. In 2022, my country’s birth population will be 9.56 million, which will drop below 10 million for the first time since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, a drop of 1.06 million from the previous year, and a decline for six consecutive years.

According to the forecast of the United Nations, India’s population will surpass that of China in mid-April 2023, becoming the most populous country in the world.

Source: Beijing Daily & Daily Economic News & Jiemian News

Netease responds to rejection of Blizzard’s proposal to postpone cooperation for six months

According to news on January 17, Activision Blizzard officially stated that it will officially suspend the game service of the national server on January 23 in accordance with Netzhiyi’s service suspension announcement.The announcement stated that Blizzard Entertainment had discussed with NetEase that the cooperation should be postponed for six months to avoid interruption of game operations, but NetEase did not accept the proposal.

According to China Business News, the reason for the breakdown of the negotiations is that NetEase wants to fundamentally change the form and structure of cooperation between the two parties, which will cause Blizzard to lose control of the game IP, which Blizzard cannot accept.

Netease also responded to the above news:

· Blizzard did propose a six-month extension of the game service last week. However, considering the unequal, unfair and other conditions attached to the cooperation, the two parties failed to reach an agreement in the end.

· NetEase has never sought IP control from Blizzard Games or other partners.

· Blizzard’s upcoming “World of Warcraft” game progress archive function was unilaterally proposed and developed by Blizzard. Blizzard shall bear full responsibility for the loss of virtual property of players or inability to play due to this function.

Source: @雪雪中国&First Financial & NetEase

CATL and NIO signed a five-year comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement

According to news on January 17, CATL and NIO signed a five-year comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement in CATL.

The signing of this comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement involves technical cooperation in new brands, new projects, and new markets, linkage between supply and demand, overseas business expansion, and business model cooperation based on long-life batteries.

According to previous news from late LatePost, Weilai is planning a million-dollar electric vehicle, and has invested tens of millions of dollars in the electric vehicle start-up company Zhixing. Its first car will be an ultra-high-end SUV with a price of one million yuan.

Source: Interface News & LatePost

Xpeng Motors announces price cuts, Xpeng P7 starts at 209,900

According to the news on January 17, Xiaopeng Motors officially announced the opening of the New Year’s price. From 14:00 on January 17, 2023, Xiaopeng Motors will start a new price system for G3i, P5, and P7:

The price of Xpeng G9, the latest SUV model released last year, has not been adjusted.

Source: Dong Chehui

Weimar Motors was revealed that almost all offline stores in Beijing were closed

News on January 17, according to Jiemian News, at present, nearly half of WM Motor’s Shanghai showrooms are closed, and almost all offline stores in Beijing are closed.

A former Weimar employee said that since October last year, the directly-operated showrooms in the Beijing area have been shut down one after another. The Weima User Center in Wufangqiao has also been moved away, and is currently merged with another Buick showroom under the dealership.

Previously, Weimar Motors had exposed a series of negative news such as internal salary cuts, headquarter layoffs, co-founder resignation and 130 million assets being frozen.On January 12, Apollo Smart Travel Group planned to acquire WM Motor for US$2.023 billion. With the help of the acquisition, Weimar may complete the Hong Kong stock listing in the second quarter of this year.

Source: Interface News

Microsoft plans to integrate AI tools such as ChatGPT into all of the company’s products

According to news on January 17, Microsoft CEO Nadella said at a group meeting at the Davos Forum that he plans to integrate artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT into all of the company’s products and use them as a platform for other companies to use.

Nadella pointed out that Microsoft’s aim is to make Microsoft Azure, the cloud computing platform, “a place that anyone and everyone who thinks about artificial intelligence wants to go,” including businesses and end users: “Every product at Microsoft will have some of the same things. The artificial intelligence capabilities of the product can completely change the face of the product.”

Microsoft also published a blog post the day before yesterday that it will allow more customers to obtain the software behind Open AI tools through its Azure.

Source: foreign media

💡What Microsoft’s “crazy deal” with Open AI means for Silicon Valley

Microsoft’s investment in Open AI is destined to be one of the most important entrepreneurial events this year.

Some lawyers said they had never seen such a deal structure in a venture capital transaction: Open AI must share a large portion of future profits with Microsoft, but also accept other terms, in exchange for a large amount of funds, Microsoft Azure computing credits, and Valuation in excess of $20 billion.

Some venture capitalists used “very crazy” to describe the deal. However, such a transaction method may become a template for start-up companies to learn in the future.

Attorney Michael Torosian believes this is an approach worth considering especially for those who want to secure a large overall valuation to protect their stake from dilution.

Previously, many startup founders have been rejecting new funding because they had raised funds at very high valuations in the 2021 bull market, and a new round of financing may reduce the value of their equity.

But more concessions may be needed if startups are to survive a tougher funding market. Crazier ideas than Open AI may appear in the future.

The point of view of this article comes from https://go.ifanr.com/ps9MaZ

Apple launches 2 new blockbuster Mac products, M2 Pro/Max chip is here

On January 17th, Apple launched the new Mac mini and the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro on its official website.

The new Mac mini not only provides the M2 chip version, but also the optional M2 Pro chip version.

The design of the two MacBook Pros follows the previous generation, but with the new M2 Pro/M2 Max chip, supports Wi-Fi 6E, and the HDMI interface can support up to 8K/60Hz displays.

According to Macrumors, the M2 Max chip has a single-core score of 2027 and a multi-core score of 14888 in Geekbench. Compared with M1 Max’s single-core and multi-core scores, they are about 15% and 21% higher, respectively.

Both products are available for pre-sale on January 19th and officially released on February 3rd.

How about the actual performance of the new products, please pay attention to the evaluation after Ai Faner.

Find X6 series rendering first exposure: return of periscope telephoto

On January 17th, blogger @i 冰宇宙 released a rendering of the OPPO Find X6 series.

The rendering shows that the OPPO Find X6 series will place a circular rear multi-camera module above the central axis of the back of the fuselage. There are three cameras in total, including a periscope telephoto in the lower left corner. In addition, the back of the new phone adopts a color matching design.

In terms of configuration, it is reported that the OPPO Find X6 in this series is expected to be equipped with Dimensity 9200. In terms of imaging, it may be equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera, a rear three-camera module consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera + a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera + a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, as well as a self-developed Mariana X chip and a Harbin Su moving images.

Source: IT House & Cnbeta

Mi car snow test exposure

News on January 17th, car blogger @不是郑小康 posted two pictures allegedly of Xiaomi cars.

Judging from the photos, the Xiaomi test car is a coupe with a slip-back design. There is lidar on the roof, implying that the car has a higher level of driver assistance capabilities.

Earlier, according to late Auto reports, Xiaomi’s first car is divided into two versions, one version is positioned at 260,000-300,000 yuan, and the other version is more than 350,000 yuan. The new car is expected to be released within the year at the earliest and go on sale in 2024.

Source: IT Home

KFC launches a “singing” reachable duck straw

According to news on January 16, KFC joined hands with Pokémon to launch a 2023 Chinese New Year limited joint play.

The first wave of the series launched a total of 4 toys including Pikachu, Pang Ding, and Meow, as well as Pikachu backpacks, as well as two Chinese New Year lanterns, Pikachu and Carp King.

Kodak Duck also returned on the 16th, transforming into a “singing straw”. Consumers can get a gift with their meal when they buy a double bucket.

Source: SocialBeta

Shawn Yue fashion brand MADNESS withdraws from Tmall

According to news on January 16, the Tmall flagship store of Shawn Yue’s personal brand “MADNESS” has ceased operations. There is also news that the MADNESS Beijing Sanlitun Taikoo Li flagship store will also cease operations after the lease expires.

“MADNESS” was officially founded by Hong Kong movie actor Shawn Yue in 2014. It focuses on tooling style and integrates street fashion culture from the United States and Japan.

In the early days of MADNESS, the concept of “national tide” was hot. As a local trendy brand, MADNESS has gained a lot of attention from consumers. It has been co-branded with well-known Japanese fashion brands such as N.HOOLYWOOD.

Source: Beijing Business Daily & Jiemian News

F1 2023 calendar update, China station confirmed to be canceled

On January 17th, F1 officially announced the updated 2023 season calendar.The China Station has been cancelled, and there will be no substitute sub-stations, a total of 23 sub-stations throughout the year.

According to the calendar, the first stop of the F1 2023 season will also be Bahrain, which will be held on March 5.

Source: Dong Chehui

“Black Panther 2” is scheduled for February 7th, and “Ant-Man 3” is scheduled for February 17th

According to news on January 17, Marvel Pictures announced that “Black Panther 2” will be released in China on February 7, and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum of Frenzy” will be released in China on February 17, simultaneously in North America.

The last Marvel movie introduced to the domestic big screen was “Spider-Man: Far From Home” released on June 28, 2019.

Source: Mtime

“The Mandalorian” releases the official trailer for the third season, Baby Yoda returns

Click to jump to view the preview

According to news on January 16, the Chinese version of the third season of the “Star Wars” spin-off series “The Mandalorian” was officially released.

In the new season, Baby Yoda returns, and the interstellar father and son continue their adventures. After taking off their helmets and parting ways, their stories will continue to unfold.

The season will premiere on Disney+ on March 1.

Source: 3DM Game Network

Three-Body Universe CEO: The movie is advancing as scheduled, and the theme park will be considered in the future

According to news on January 16, Zhao Jilong, CEO of Three-Body Universe, said that the movie version of “Three-Body Problem” is still in the early stage of development and polishing, and will promote the theater movie as planned: “We will combine the recently launched works, audience feedback and expectations. , and adjust the overall plan and program of the film accordingly.”

Zhao Jilong also said that the ideal state of three-body IP incubation is that content and derivatives each account for half of the revenue. In the future, three-body will be able to develop a new universe of derivative content:

“In our imagination, we can even build a theme park based on the world of “Three-Body” to form a new source of income; the regular licensing business of Three-Body will also constitute 1/3 of the revenue component, which is an ideal revenue composition. “

Source: The Paper