Original title: Zaozidao | Kuaishou launched an exclusive app for creators; the scale of my country’s core computing power industry exceeds 1.5 trillion yuan

Kuaishou launches an exclusive app for creators, one billion in cash and one hundred billion in traffic to subsidize creators

Kuaishou held the Photosynthesis Creators Conference in Lijiang, Yunnan on July 29. This is the third creators conference held by Kuaishou since 2019. In order to better serve creators, the “Photosynthesis Plan” was newly launched at the Photosynthesis Conference. The plan is expected to be fully launched within one or two months. After the launch, it will become the infrastructure construction for Kuaishou creators to operate. In addition, at the product level, Kuaishou has launched two products, one is the Kuaishou Creation Center, the Kuaishou Creation Center in Kuaishou Station has been fully revised and upgraded, and the other is an independent APP Kuaishou Creator Edition that is being tested.

The scale of my country’s computing power industry has grown rapidly, and the scale of the core industry has exceeded 1.5 trillion yuan

On July 30, the 2022 China Computing Conference opened in Jinan, Shandong. The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said that the scale of my country’s computing power industry has grown rapidly, with an average growth rate of more than 30% in the past five years, ranking second in the world in terms of computing power. According to the calculation of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, by the end of 2021, the scale of my country’s core computing power industry will exceed 1.5 trillion yuan, and the scale of related industries will exceed 8 trillion yuan. Among them, the cloud computing market scale exceeds 300 billion yuan, the Internet data center service market scale exceeds 150 billion yuan, and the artificial intelligence core industry scale exceeds 400 billion yuan.

“2021-2022 Game Corporate Social Responsibility Report” released: Tencent, NetEase, Mihayou outstanding performance

The “2021-2022 Game Corporate Social Responsibility Report” was released in Beijing on July 30. The report evaluates 58 mainstream game companies in China from five dimensions: economy, society, industry, culture and technology. According to the comprehensive evaluation of the above five-dimensional data, the companies with relatively outstanding social responsibility performance of Chinese game companies in 2021-2022 are: Tencent, NetEase, Mihayou, Perfect World, Sanqi Mutual Entertainment, Shengqu Games, Lilith, Bo Kecheng, Gigabit, Xinxin Company, Eagle Corner Network, Xishanju, Fun Plus Interactive Entertainment, Le Element, Bilibili, Netyuan Shengtang, Kaiying Network, Paper Folding Game, Friendship Time, and China Mobile Games. In addition, the report pointed out that in the context of the vigorous development of the digital economy and digital culture, games have become an important field in the process of social digital transformation due to their three-in-one attributes of economy, technology and culture. By actively fulfilling social responsibilities, game companies can not only better establish their corporate image and enhance their development competitiveness, but also provide a better internal and external environment for their sustainable development.

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: In the first half of the year, the added value of my country’s designated electronic information manufacturing industry increased by 10.2% year-on-year According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in June, the added value of electronic information manufacturing industries above designated size increased by 11% year-on-year, 3.7 percentage points higher than that in May. In the first half of the year, the added value of electronic information manufacturing industries above designated size increased by 10.2% year-on-year, and the growth rate exceeded that of industrial and high-tech manufacturing by 6.8 percentage points and 0.6 percentage points respectively. In the first half of the year, among the main products, the output of mobile phones was 744 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 2.7%, of which the output of smart phones was 576 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 1.8%; the output of microcomputer equipment was 212 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 5%; the output of integrated circuits was 166.1 billion units , down 6.3% year-on-year. In the first half of the year, the electronic information manufacturing industry above designated size achieved an operating income of 7,019.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.7%, and an increase of 0.3 percentage points from January to May; the operating cost was 6,110 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.7%; the total profit was 323.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.7%. Down 6.6%, operating income margin was 4.6%. See also Facebook has changed its name to investors: I also want to lay out "Meta Universe"_Games Open source Harmony OpenHarmony 3.2 Beta2 released On July 30, the open source Harmony OpenHarmony 3.2 Beta2 version was released, bringing a large number of updates, including the enhancement of standard system basic capabilities, the enhancement of standard system application framework capabilities, and the addition of standard system application development samples. OpenHarmony is an all-field, next-generation, open-source, open-source smart terminal operating system, with the main code contributed by Huawei and co-constructed by a number of companies. Zhou Hongyi: 360 and Microsoft are both future-oriented companies In response to reports that “Zhou Hongyi is against Microsoft’s use of 360’s free anti-virus model”, Zhou Hongyi clarified on Weibo on July 30: “I am not bombarding Microsoft, but essentially sympathizing with each other.” He said that 360 and Microsoft are in the same position in terms of security capabilities and capabilities. The success in the security market has proved that in the digital era, only companies from the C-end can do a good job in security, because they have a large number of end users, can put big data in the cloud for security analysis, and have the genes and advantages of “seeing”. He believes that “360 and Microsoft are both future-oriented companies.” Li Bin of Weilai Automobile: Due to insufficient supply of die-casting parts, several thousand less ET7 units were delivered in July Li Bin, chairman of Weilai Automobile, revealed at the 2022 Weilai Partner Day that on the basis of more than 4,000 units in June, the original planned delivery of ET7 in July will go to a higher level, but due to the insufficient supply of die-casting parts, there will be less production. Thousands of cars. At the same time, according to the plan, NIO will deliver NIO ES7 on August 28 and NIO ET5 at the end of September. In addition, according to the Anhui Provincial Government, Weilai’s planned production capacity during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period is 1 million units. See also [Game News]The Eldon Circle will be released in January 2022-ezone.hk-game animation-e-sports games-ezone.hk Musk Responds To Twitter Fake Account Issue Again According to media reports, recently, netizens commented on Musk, saying that Twitter is shutting down the “good bots” label, and the account of ExplainThisBob has been frozen recently, while the army of spam and fake accounts is still freely active. Musk responded to the comment with a sigh, expressing his attitude towards abandoning the acquisition of Twitter and countersuing Twitter. Musk has always believed that the share of spam and fake accounts on the Twitter platform is much higher than the proportion officially disclosed by Twitter, which is less than 5% of daily users; he believes that the proportion of fake accounts reaches 20% of Twitter users. % ,even more.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: