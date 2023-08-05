Zavalloni, Meloni’s gas station attendant: between one full tank and another beating the government

The price war moves to where the prime minister lives, in Mostacciano

A dutiful premise for the non-Roman reader. The neighborhood where Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni lives is Mostacciano – Eur and is located in the southern quadrant of the capitaljust a short distance from the Eni headquarters which overlooks the famous lake with the Japanese promenade and the cherry trees.

In the same area lives Francesco Rutelli and once lived Fabio Capello, precisely in the year of Roma’s Scudetto. Until recently Francesco Totti also lived there but his wife Ilary Blasi still lives there. Eur is a very green district, not far from the sea, quite vip.

It was wanted directly by Benito Mussolini for the Universal Exposition of 1942 which was not held due to the war. Its rationalist architecture, mainly due to Marcello Piacentini, stands out as a unicum in the urban planning of the city. That said, the other day, on the show “L’aria che tira” (La 7) the man who by now has become known as “Meloni’s gas station attendant” was interviewed again.

This is the Agip Eni petrol station located in Via Don Pasquino Borghi at the corner of Via Domenico Jachino, right in the center of Mostacciano, also close to the “Meloni newsagent” and the “Bar della Meloni”.

Watch the speech of the “Meloni gas station attendant”

A few meters away is a very popular Chinese restaurant. This is where the Meloni family goes for petrol. The manager is Mr. Alessandro Zavalloni who -coincidentally- is also the national secretary of the “federation of fuel and similar systems management” and this entails a curious institutional opposition between the two figures.

Already last year Zavalloni had been interviewed precisely on the subject of the cost of fuel and had seemed very dissatisfied. This year he could only reiterate what he said with something new:

“We have the utmost respect for the rules even if we judge them wrong. We have a little less respect than those who agitate a category. The heated debates of these days leave room for boorish fans, people very often have not understood these discussions at all”.

The novelty consists in the fact that this year -as known- petrol pumps are required to display a billboard with average prices. Mr. Zavalloni is therefore not just a normal gas station attendant. In the interview he reiterates his disagreement with what the government has done and indeed attacks it, considering the rules to be wrong. The conductor in the studio, Francesco Magnani, is blanched and has tried to interrupt Zavalloni’s anti-government complaints.

He then asked a precise question, namely whether in these first 24 hours there were any customers of his distributor who, once they saw the average price charged, left. In short, the classic question to the innkeeper if his wine is good.

But Zavalloni slipped away again and spoke of “becere fans” to outline the framework of the debate on the subject that is inflaming spirits in these days of exodus. “You love Rome, you don’t discuss it”, the manager came out mysteriously at one point, leaving the public and the conductor dumbfounded. Whether he is a friend of Mourinho, did the viewers and Lazio listeners venture?

In short, a cabbage snack type statement. Mr. Zavalloni then continued, saying that customers asked him why he didn’t have fuel for 2.5 euros but no one asked him about the government’s workhorse, that is Meloni, the “average cartel” that “doesn’t care to consumers, it is not a useful measure and indeed it is even counterproductive”.

The conclusion is even more mysterious: “The average cartel is a reference price says the antitrust and not a trade unionist to a trinariciuto petrol station attendant like me”.

