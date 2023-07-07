Zeekr sets out to conquer Europe with two new electric cars

Listen to the audio version of the article

Rising to the headlines last May when it announced the first electric car capable of offering 1,000 km of autonomy, Zeekr, the luxury brand of Gelly (which also owns Smart, Volvo, Polestar and Lotus), is preparing to enter the market European with two new models. The Asian firm has announced that it will sell its electric cars, starting later this year in the Netherlands and Sweden. In 2024 it will expand to Denmark, France, Germany and Norway. For Italy it will still take some time, since, as said by the company’s managers, the Italian market is not yet mature enough for the arrival of a new brand which aims above all to attract motorists who drive cars with heat engines rather than competing with high-end brands that sell electric cars.

The arrival in Europe is expected with two models: Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X, respectively a sedan for lovers of space and luxury, and a crossover intended for urban motorists. Zeekr 001 is the same model which, as mentioned, was launched in China with a 140 kWh battery capable of reaching 1,000 km of autonomy. However, motorists from the Old Continent will have to settle for a RWD Long Range single-engine version with a 100 kWh battery that guarantees 620 kilometers of autonomy in the WLTP cycle and with an output of 272 HP. There is also a more powerful variant (544 HP), with integral dual-motor transmission which, however, reduces its range to 580 km, according to the WLTP cycle. The Performance and Privilege versions go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and are equipped with the same 100 kWh battery as the other variants. This battery can be charged up to 200 kW in a DC fast charging station, and it takes 30 minutes to go from 0% to 80%, while at 22 kW, using the supplied charger, a full charge takes five hours and half.

The batteries used by Zeekr are manufactured by Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), which is arguably the world‘s largest manufacturer of electric car (PHEV and EV) batteries. For this reason, the most important car manufacturers such as Mercedes Benz, BMW and Volkswagen already use these batteries for some of their models, which only confirms their goodness.

One of the main elements of differentiation of Zeekr compared to other Chinese brands is its “European” design. It is no coincidence that the company has opened its European headquarters in Amsterdam, while the design studio is located near Volvo’s headquarters and factory in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Zeekr 001 is truly an imposing sedan, with a length of 4,955mm and a wheelbase of 2,999mm. Aesthetically, the windshield stands out strongly while the muscular front and rear sides cannot escape the eye.

