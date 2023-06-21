Zegna brings “its” Oasi to Milan. “Our linen is 100% traceable”

Made in Italy, the Zegna Group brings linen to the center of Milan. The CEO: “100% traceable supply chain”

On the occasion of the closure of the Men’s fashion week of Milan, the Ermenegildo Zegna group has brought an excellence to the sector luxury – fine yarns – in the center of the city of Milan, the world-renowned fashion capital.

During the presentation parade of the new spring summer 2024 collectionorganized in Piazza San Fedele, have “appeared” 192 bales of raw flax transported directly from Normandywhere the cultivation is carried on which then becomes a processed product at the foot of the Biellese Alps, in Piedmont, turning into “Oasis Linen”.

“It is a project of fully traceable supply chain – said a Pambianco TV Gildo Zegna, president and chief executive officer of Ermenegildo Zegna group – we went to Normandy to get linen and brought it home, we created this unique collection, under the banner of the Linen Oasis, as we did for cashmere. For us ‘Oasi’ stands for ‘traceable’ as it is linked to the project Oasi Zegna where everything is sustainableour goal is the traceability of linen and cashmere by 2024a big commitment in which we strongly believe”.

