Home » Zegna brings “its” Oasi to Milan. “Our linen is 100% traceable”
Business

Zegna brings “its” Oasi to Milan. “Our linen is 100% traceable”

by admin
Zegna brings “its” Oasi to Milan. “Our linen is 100% traceable”

Made in Italy, the Zegna Group brings linen to the center of Milan. The CEO: “100% traceable supply chain”

On the occasion of the closure of the Men’s fashion week of Milan, the Ermenegildo Zegna group has brought an excellence to the sector luxury – fine yarns – in the center of the city of Milan, the world-renowned fashion capital.

During the presentation parade of the new spring summer 2024 collectionorganized in Piazza San Fedele, have “appeared” 192 bales of raw flax transported directly from Normandywhere the cultivation is carried on which then becomes a processed product at the foot of the Biellese Alps, in Piedmont, turning into “Oasis Linen”.

Read also: Prada, ready to double: after Hong Kong listing on Piazza Affari

“It is a project of fully traceable supply chain – said a Pambianco TV Gildo Zegna, president and chief executive officer of Ermenegildo Zegna group – we went to Normandy to get linen and brought it home, we created this unique collection, under the banner of the Linen Oasis, as we did for cashmere. For us ‘Oasi’ stands for ‘traceable’ as it is linked to the project Oasi Zegna where everything is sustainableour goal is the traceability of linen and cashmere by 2024a big commitment in which we strongly believe”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Casarte, the user's connector for a better life, handed over a transcript of contrarian growth- DoNews

You may also like

China – MAN Energy wants to sell gas...

USA: Eli Lilly acquires Dice Therapeutics for 2.4...

German pension insurance pays pensions abroad in 1.7...

Coldplay and Blanco, secondary ticketing: 26 “scalpers” discovered...

618 Mini LED hot list released: TCL wins...

Natura law, agreement reached in the European Council

Stock exchange podcast: How VW, Lanxess and Covestro...

LPR falls for the first time this year...

European elections, Sala candidate?: “I continue to be...

Unit labor costs: Germany’s new weakness in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy