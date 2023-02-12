For the pro-tempore progressive executives of Rai, the only thing that obviously scares them is freedom

Volodymyr Zelensky? The only “silenced” at the heavy Sanremo 2023 festival.

To the pro-tempore progressive leaders of the Rai the only thing that scares, evidently, is freedom.

Benigni, Ferragni, Fedez, rosachemical & C? Fake transgression and infinitely drinkable.

Zelensky, on the other hand, represents the pride, dignity, resistance and freedom of an attacked people, who frighten strollers and immovable state boyars….Or not?

PS Even those who didn’t vote for the current premier will have noticed that no one, in the long and “political” festival, has (only) mentioned the albeit small (?) novelty: for the first time, the nation’s government is led by a woman….

