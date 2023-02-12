Home Business Zelensky and Meloni the only silenced in the Festival. Freedom is scary
Business

Zelensky and Meloni the only silenced in the Festival. Freedom is scary

by admin
Zelensky and Meloni the only silenced in the Festival. Freedom is scary

For the pro-tempore progressive executives of Rai, the only thing that obviously scares them is freedom

Volodymyr Zelensky? The only “silenced” at the heavy Sanremo 2023 festival.

To the pro-tempore progressive leaders of the Rai the only thing that scares, evidently, is freedom.

Benigni, Ferragni, Fedez, rosachemical & C? Fake transgression and infinitely drinkable.

Zelensky, on the other hand, represents the pride, dignity, resistance and freedom of an attacked people, who frighten strollers and immovable state boyars….Or not?

PS Even those who didn’t vote for the current premier will have noticed that no one, in the long and “political” festival, has (only) mentioned the albeit small (?) novelty: for the first time, the nation’s government is led by a woman….

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Italy: industry turnover rises again, + 3.1% in June. The boost comes mainly from overseas sales

You may also like

Sanremo? No, Sanscemo Festival. Megalomaniacal management of Amadeus

Tourism, not just monuments and museums: food and...

How far is “hand over the money and...

Sanremo, government-Rai top management war. Changes to the...

Food flywheel of the holidays in Italy. 1/3...

The folk gods have developed a dual-port iPhone...

Ukrainian war: Meloni sends new weapons, but has...

Listen to the final Sanremo 2023, here are...

Ukrainian war: Meloni sends new weapons, but has...

Weather, block at Omega. Very serious risks for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy