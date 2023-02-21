Ukraine, the war divides the parties across the board

On the day when Giorgia Meloni is in Kiev to meet the Ukrainian president Zelensky, not all of Parliament is on Kiev’s side without ifs and buts. Surely the most granite party around the prime minister is that of the premier herself, the Brothers of Italy. The whole staff – from the two group leaders to the ministers Francesco Lollobrigida, Raffaele Fitto and Guido Crosetto – he is with Meloni and with Zelensky. Wanting to look for some subtle differences, perhaps we see it in the area linked to the old MSI, never pro-American, for example Isabella Rauti and Fabio Rampellia sort of minority within FdI. Ignatius LaRussapresident of the Senate, is certainly not a Putinian but cannot be counted among Zelensky’s main supporters.

In Forza Italia everyone knows that the “variable” Silvio Berlusconi, a personal friend of Vladimir Putin, would like to try to stop the conflict and does not believe that the continued shipment of weapons to Ukraine is the best solution. With the former Knight the two group leaders, Licia Ronzulli and Alessandro Cattaneobut also ministers Annamaria Bernini and Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. Definitely pro-EU and pro-Ukraine, Antonio Tajani, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister and by now the only true point of reference for the EPP in Italy. At least half of Forza Italia’s parliamentarians are with him.

