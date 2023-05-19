Home » Zelensky en route to Hiroshima. To the G7 to ask for more weapons, not peace
Zelensky en route to Hiroshima. To the G7 to ask for more weapons, not peace

Zelensky en route to Hiroshima. To the G7 to ask for more weapons, not peace

Zelensky will go to the G7, he will ask for arms, not peace. Photo Lapresse

Zelensky at the G7, the change of plans has a precise reason

The missions of Zelensky they don’t stop atEuropaVolodymyr Zelensky will also go in Japan a Hiroshima and will do it for participate in the G7. The news, anticipated by Bloomberg, was confirmed by the New York Times. According to the newspaper, Zelensky’s trip will serve to receive new aid and weapons for the war against Russia. For the president of Ukraine only yesterday a presence in the video conference. A sudden change of plans that can have only one meaning: send a message to Vladimir Putin.

The vertex in Japan has officially begun. The leaders, including the Prime MinisterGeorgia Melonsmet for a welcoming ceremony in Memorial Park, greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio In person. Then the seven leaders will visit the Museum of Peace; the joint signing of the museum’s Book of Honor will follow, with a message of each leader who will then be carved on a stone stele placed near the memorial. Subsequently, one will be deposited Laurel crown at the Cenotaph of the victims of the atomic bomb. At the end there will be the ceremony of planting a tree.

