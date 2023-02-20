War Russia Ukraine, Zelensky: “We can no longer remain neutral”

The war in Ukraine it has been going on non-stop for a year now. Putin does not intend to back down and threatens an even heavier offensive against Kiev and to make matters worse, the tension between United States e Chinese increases and there is also the risk that Beijing can decide to supply weapons at the Russia. “The issue is complex. I personally – Zelensky tells Corriere della Sera – I turned to the Chinese leaders for direct channels and publicly so that don’t offer any support to the Russians in this war. My hope is that Beijing maintains a pragmatic attitudeyou risk otherwise the Third World war“. The Ukrainian president speaks of the growing tension between Washington e Beijing and of the American fear that the Chinese can send weapons to Russia.

“From the first ones the ninetiesto the Budapest memorandum – continues Zelensky to Corriere – and for all the agreements reached thereafter, the Chinese He has always maintained his engagements. Personally I hope that the international community will join together to support mine 10-point peace planwhere the American warranties, Chinese and major powers to defend world security. I don’t think it’s possible anymore stay neutralit is necessary choose. My plan is for global peace. Our relationship with China has always been Optimalwe have had strong economic relations for many years and it is in everyone’s interest that I don’t change. The global challenge is to avert any risk of nuclear conflict”. Zelensky also speak of Italy: “Berlusconi? Meloni will keep the government together. Thank you for choosing to send us new weapons“.

