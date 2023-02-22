Ukraine, Meloni from Zelensky, attack on Berlusconi. Tensions are rising between the USA and Russia. Interview with Diego Fusaro

Meloni said in Kiev that “Italy does not hesitate”. What do you think of the Italian premier’s position?

“I think Giorgia Meloni is doing everything wrong and her government is, if ever possible, the continuation of the previous one in a pejorative form. Italy and Europe should have held a position of neutrality by advocating the reasons for peace and dialogue, and instead they supinely adhered to the imperialism of Washington which will lead us, as is already happening, into the abyss”.

Zelensky insulted Berlusconi, what do you think?

“Zelensky continues to play the role of stroller, the one for which he was programmed. He is only a born actor, a puppet produced in vitro in Washington if not in Hollywood: he is not fighting for the reasons of Ukraine and its people , but he is sacrificing Ukraine and its people on the altar of NATO imperialism. Berlusconi strikes the right time twice a day like stopped clocks. The things he recently said about the Zelensky stroller seem to me sacrosanct and difficult to refute , I’m only amazed that his is a solitary voice because they should be the words of every true patriot as well as every true supporter of the reasons for peace”.

Is Berlusconi’s position on Ukraine acceptable?

“Berlusconi’s position on Ukraine seems entirely acceptable to me. Ukraine simply plays the role of a stick waved by Washington against Russia, as the late Giulietto Chiesa had already highlighted in unsuspecting times. The United States is seeking total war with Russia now and with China in the future.We must hope for a strong and united, sovereign and independent China and Russia, capable of resisting the wretched imperialism of Washington and of asserting the idea of ​​a multipolar world free from monopolarity of the civilization of the dollar and of the cancel culture”.

Is the world on the brink of World War III? And whose fault?

“The world is already in the new world war. In my opinion it has been since 1989 when the United States of America victorious in the third world war which was the Cold War declared a war on any state not aligned with the Washington consensus. Now however the war reaches its climax because Russia and China are not Libya or Iraq, they are two sovereign powers and not willing to bow to Washington and therefore are ready to resist to the end, as Putin further clarified in his last speech to the Duma. The responsibility for this world war lies entirely with Washington and its imperialism, with its messianic-imperialist vocation spent reducing the whole world to a mere dependence of Washington”.

