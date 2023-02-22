Zelensky replies to Berlusconi

“Several leaders have the right to think, the real problem is the approach of the Italian company that gave that leader a mandate. I believe that Berlusconi’s house has never been bombedthat tanks never arrived in his garden, that no one killed his relatives and that he never had to pack his bags at 3 in the morning to escape and all this thanks to the brotherly love of Russia”.

Cosi’ Volodymyr Zelensky answering a question about the ex premier’s recent statements against the Ukrainian leader, during the joint press conference with Giorgia Meloni in Kiev. “I wish peace to all Italian families, even to those who don’t support us, but ours is a great tragedy that must be understood. I want them to come here to see with their own eyes the trail of blood they left” the Russians, he said concluded Zelensky.

Subscribe to the newsletter

