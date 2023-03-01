Home Business Zelensky, shocking revelations. Arms to Ukraine, “40% end up on the black market”
Business

Zelensky, shocking revelations. Arms to Ukraine, “40% end up on the black market”

by admin
Zelensky, shocking revelations. Arms to Ukraine, “40% end up on the black market”

Melons from Zelensky? “The prime minister has taken a very clear position and is gaining recognition internationally. Would I have gone as prime minister? I’m not sure, this president of Ukraine doesn’t convince me”. So on Rai Radio1, guest of Un Giorno da Pecora, the former prime minister Lamberto Dini.

Why doesn’t the Ukrainian leader convince you? “The whole West speaks of democracy and freedom, but in Ukraine he abolished all opposition parties, and there is crazy corruption in your country. It is no coincidence that I read this morning in the New York Times that many are questioning whether all the weapons sent were really used to wage war or, as many newspapers have written in the past, whether 40% of the lighter ones are resold by the ‘Ukraine on the black market, which would be shocking.”

The weapons are being sent because Russia has invaded their country. “Having said that indeed Putin made the mistake of life with invasion and Russia will pay very high price to end the war“. Are the sanctions against Russia effective in your opinion? “Sanctions are an instrument of dubious legality and in any case they can always be circumvented. Certainly, however, they damage Russia – concluded Dini – the Russian economy is weakened in any case”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Fed announces strong tapering acceleration, bond purchases rise to $ 60 billion since January

You may also like

Epileptic who died after the vaccine at 21...

Financial Advisory CheBanca! Opinions and Features, Is it...

China, distributed growth: the drivers of transformation

Schlein? A “creature” of Bertinotti: the media continuation...

140MB cache, 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D revealed: it...

UniCredit, board ok: Orcel’s salary of 9.75 million...

Gas, ESMA verdict: no impact on the markets...

Record production for Lombardy industry

Generali, in Italy breakthrough on health and well-being:...

Bitcoin, the Milan prosecutor’s office investigates The Rock...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy