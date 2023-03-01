Melons from Zelensky? “The prime minister has taken a very clear position and is gaining recognition internationally. Would I have gone as prime minister? I’m not sure, this president of Ukraine doesn’t convince me”. So on Rai Radio1, guest of Un Giorno da Pecora, the former prime minister Lamberto Dini.

Why doesn’t the Ukrainian leader convince you? “The whole West speaks of democracy and freedom, but in Ukraine he abolished all opposition parties, and there is crazy corruption in your country. It is no coincidence that I read this morning in the New York Times that many are questioning whether all the weapons sent were really used to wage war or, as many newspapers have written in the past, whether 40% of the lighter ones are resold by the ‘Ukraine on the black market, which would be shocking.”

The weapons are being sent because Russia has invaded their country. “Having said that indeed Putin made the mistake of life with invasion and Russia will pay very high price to end the war“. Are the sanctions against Russia effective in your opinion? “Sanctions are an instrument of dubious legality and in any case they can always be circumvented. Certainly, however, they damage Russia – concluded Dini – the Russian economy is weakened in any case”.

