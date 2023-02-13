Zelensky, the desperate solitude of ‘number one’: fiction and reality

Really sensational: a nearly a year since Putin’s attack on Ukraine, to put an end to the policy of the annihilation of the two autonomous republics of Donbass and the annihilation of the Russian residents there, of their language, culture and traditions, by the ex good comedian Zelenshy, the reawakened Berlusconi focuses on the reason for the beginning of the war and the only possible solution to make it stop. These are his words, at an early hour: “It was enough for him to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass and this would not have happened.”

Unfortunately the little girl who governs us, whom I had asked in this newspaper to study at least the contemporary history of that tormented nation, answered based on the expectations of those who, like me, claim that she laughs too much, no longer touches her feet on the ground and her head has grown: “Anyone who does not share Atlanticism is out of government”. Her inconsiderate sentence and as a Duce: what if France and Germany get tired of always serving the interests of the USA?

Since I sent contributions to this newspaper, for the first time, last Saturday, an article of mine was censored, a bit psychoanalytical on “that gentleman”, like the di new lively Berlusconi calls the current Ukrainian Number Onein desperate loneliness, because you can’t believe that “the free world” (yes to obey Biden) wants to follow the suicidal policy implemented so far… Or, Mrs. Giorgia, if we belong to the free world, we want to vote on the desire of Italians to die in a war world? We then hear the refrain WIN!! AND WE WILL WIN!!! Moreover. looks unfortunate…

