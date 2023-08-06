Zelenskyy: More than 14,000 combat missions of the air force

KIEV (dpa-AFX) – On the Day of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyj congratulated the country’s air force. The pilots have flown more than 14,000 combat missions since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Sunday. Shared pictures and videos show the President writing “Glory to Ukraine” and signing a suspected French Scalp/EG cruise missile attached to a fighter jet at an unknown air force base.

The designation of the missile type is printed on the cruise missile in the colors of the French flag, and an Eiffel Tower can also be seen next to it. Scalp/EG is the French name for the Storm Shadow cruise missile developed jointly with Great Britain. After French President Emmanuel Macron announced the delivery of the weapons at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, Ukrainian media now see the delivery of these cruise missiles with a range of more than 250 kilometers as proven by France. London had already confirmed the delivery of Storm Shadow to Kiev in May.

Ukraine has been defending itself against Russian war of aggression for more than 17 months. Because of Russian air superiority, Kiev recently emphasized the importance of western fighter jets in the defense against the Russian invasion. Modern aircraft are particularly important for securing the airspace and against constant drone and rocket attacks./ash/DP/stw

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

