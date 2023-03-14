Listen to the audio version of the article

«QB». The abbreviation of sufficient, often present in medical or cooking recipes, is the perfect synthesis for the Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric dedicated to passenger transport. Because the zero-emission version of the double-lozenge multispace, capable of selling 4.4 million units in over 50 countries in 25 years, does not aim at the segment’s autonomy record but at offering what its average user needs. If in France an important share of sales will be linked to use by state forces such as the Gendarmerie or firefighters, in Italy it will become the ideal vehicle for those who have to combine daily deliveries and at the same time be able to load up to five people. Returning to the concept of “Quanto Basta”, the electric Kangoo offers a range of 285 kilometers guaranteed by a 45 kWh battery pack capable of powering a 90 kW (122 horsepower) synchronous motor combined with an automatic single.

Tested on a journey of about a hundred kilometers from the center of Milan to the Pavia countryside, the full electric Kangoo was immediately appreciated for the immense space on board – with a load capacity from 850 to 2500 liters – and for solutions such as three individual seats in the second row or the two sliding rear doors. Despite its commercial derivation, the transalpine multi-space features automotive finishes and a list of equipment (standard or optional), capable of making it an interesting alternative to the “usual” C-segment SUV.

While driving, we test the Eco driving mode, which is able to increase range at the price of a power reduction of 56 kW and with a maximum speed of 110 km/h against the standard 135. The 3 levels of regenerative braking also affect the available mileage, with the Brake B3 level capable of ensuring the “one pedal” function of the Kangoo.

On board there is also the large 10-inch screen (optional) from which to view and manage all the information and control the Renault Easy Link infotainment system. Using the MyRenault app, various parameters can be set remotely, such as the start of charging or pre-conditioning. As far as recharging is concerned, the on-board charger accepts alternating current supplies up to 22 kW and direct current up to 80 kW.

The standard equipment completes, starting from the Equilibre set-up (designed to meet the needs of fleets) with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED light clusters, climate control with heat pump, internal configuration with five single seats and sliding seats upholstered in fabric, tinted rear windows, light and rain sensor, basic package from Adas and R&Go audio system. The Techno version adds parking sensors, rear view camera, roof bars, leather steering wheel, heated and height-adjustable front seats, Easy Link infotainment with 8 screen, electric rear windows and rear folding tables.