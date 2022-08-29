Goldman Sachs pessimistic about the Chinese economy also due to the effects of the zero Covid policy that distinguishes China in the fight against the pandemic.

The analysts of the US banking giant expect that the official data drawn up by Beijing, relating to the manufacturing PMI in August, will show a further worsening of the contraction phase, falling to 48.8 from 49 in July.

The private SME index drawn up by Caixin is also expected to turn into a contraction phase: in this case, Goldman Sachs expects a drop to 49.8 points from 50.4 points in July.

It should be noted that, in the case of the SME indices, 50 points is the dividing line between the phase of contraction – values ​​below – and phase of expansion – values ​​above.

“It is possible that the measures against Covid, more severe in August than in July, and the high temperatures, may have negatively affected the activity of the construction sector”, specified from the upper floors of Goldman Sachs.