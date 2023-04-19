Zero taxes for those who have two children: the Giorgetti proposal against the falling birth rate

MILANO – Taxes zeroed, or almost, for parents. The government’s latest idea to deal with the dramatic fall in the birth rate would be the tax lever. The newspaper anticipated it The paperaccording to which the dossier would be in the hands of the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, who would like to bring taxes to zero for families with at least two children. An indiscretion which was however followed by the unencrypted speech of the undersecretary of the Ministry of Enterprise, the Northern League Massimo Bitonci. “The Economy Minister’s proposal is absolutely acceptable. To encourage the birth rate, it becomes necessary to reduce taxation for families with one or more dependent children. This does not mean abandoning the single allowance but, in addition to this, one should reintroduce a deduction of 10,000 euros a year for each dependent child (now 950 euros up to the age of 21) up to the end of their studies, including university studies, for all households with no income limits”.

“Fewer migrants, more children: no to ethnic substitution”. Meloni-Lollobrigida shock by Matteo Pucciarelli

April 18, 2023



According to Bitonci, “a double incentive and contrast to the falling birth rate would thus be obtained: with the single universal check, a direct monthly measure of support, while with the deduction, a substantial cut in taxation in favor of our families”. Giorgetti’s idea reported today would be to introduce a family bonus for parents within the year. However, the actual fiscal mechanism (whether it will be a deduction, a cut in property or labor taxes, for example) would still need to be defined.

Unlimited leave, full salary and double bonus of 10 thousand euros: this is how Bending Spoons welcomes the children of collaborators by Raffaele Ricciardi

April 19, 2023



The Northern League president of the Finance Commission is of the same opinion Massimo Garavaglia. “Reducing taxes for those who have more children seems to us to be the best choice to protect the birth rate and families. The proposal of the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, goes in this direction, because it would reintroduce a deduction of 10,000 euros a year for each dependent child, for everyone and without income limits, until the end of the course of study. A measure that would be added to the single allowance, however favoring the most numerous families”.