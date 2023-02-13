Listen to the audio version of the article

Two authorizations already issued by the commissioner of the Ionian Zes (Special Economic Zone), Floriana Gallucci, to as many companies and four candidate companies with an application to settle in two port areas that fall within the Special Economic Zone. Even if the port of Taranto closed 2022 with a negative figure, -16.9%, above all an expression of the crisis of the former Ilva because container and cruise traffic instead went well, there is nevertheless dynamism around the Zes and port. And the use of drones is also looming.

The authorizations signed by Gallucci concern Tito, in the province of Potenza, and Grottaglie, in the Taranto area, as the Ionian Zes embraces two regions and relies on the port of Taranto. In Basilicata the investment is 10 million euros in construction and metal carpentry and there will be 35 employees, while in Puglia it concerns Brick, a real estate company of the Conad group. The latter will invest 14 million euros in an area of ​​21,000 square meters, of which 8,500 are covered, to create a logistics platform for fresh products. The platform will be completed and operational by June and will employ 54 workers when fully operational.

The port areas in which there is interest are, for now, the logistics platform and the former Soico. The first has two suitors. There is Vestas, which wants to set up storage and transport activities for finished products, semi-finished products and raw materials relating to the production cycle of wind turbines, also in anticipation of the new activities that will start in Taranto from September, construction of the largest wind turbine in the world, the V236-15.0 MW.

And there is International Project 39 which aims at the handling and storage of goods and containers, as well as research and development activities in energy. For the two proposals, declares Sergio Prete, president of the Port System Authority of the Ionian Sea, a commission has already been formed which will carry out a comparison on the basis of a series of criteria and then decide for the assignment. The same thing is looming for the former Soico area. In addition to Termocentro, which has applied for a partial concession, there is Cantieri di Puglia srl ​​which is competing for the entire area to allocate construction and refitting activities for medium-large yachts. Termocentro, on the other hand, wants to set up a logistics depot there.

Objective: “The distribution, on a national and international scale, of products for the construction of aqueducts and sewers, with a consequent increase in port traffic and the launch of innovation and research activities for the traceability of products arriving at the production plant”. Cantieri di Puglia’s offer will now be online for 20 days on the Authority’s notice board for any observations and objections, after which the comparison will also start in this case. Meanwhile, the port of Taranto is experimenting with drones. This is foreseen in an agreement between the Authority and the Aerospace Technological District (the latter chaired by Giuseppe Acierno). The collaboration, it is explained, will make it possible to monitor the variations that have occurred on the various pollution matrices of the port area, as well as to experiment with the loading and unloading of goods in the port area in smart mode.