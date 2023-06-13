ZEW: Financial experts do not expect the recession to end quickly

External content not available

“The ZEW economic expectations are improving slightly, but are still in negative territory. The experts therefore do not expect the economic situation to improve in the second half of the year,” commented ZEW President Achim Wambach. “The export-oriented sectors in particular are likely to develop rather poorly due to a weak global economy. Overall, however, the current recession is not considered to be particularly threatening.”

Expectations for the economy in the euro zone fell 0.6 points in June. They are currently at minus 10.0 points. The situation indicator for the euro zone fell by 14.4 points to minus 41.9 points.

When it comes to expectations for monetary policy, there are signs of a decoupling between the euro zone and the USA. The short-term interest rate balance for the euro area is 72.3 points, which means that another rate hike is expected. For the USA the balance is 16.6 points. The experts expect unchanged short-term interest rates for the USA. The US Federal Reserve will decide on key interest rates in the USA this Wednesday. Many experts expect that the Fed will leave the key interest rate unchanged for the first time in over a year after ten increases in a row. The ECB, on the other hand, wants to raise the key interest rates for the euro zone again on Thursday after it has announced its peaks.

The German economy is ailing. The view of financial experts on the economy is darkening. The German economy is in a recession. And the bad news for the economy continues. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment – ​​an important leading indicator for economic development in the coming six months – remained in the red in June at minus 8.5 points. This puts a damper on hopes of a quick recovery in the summer. According to financial experts, the German economy lacks the momentum to quickly overcome the current recession. This is shown by the ZEWeconomic expectations, an important indicator for the development of the economy in the next six months. The index rose somewhat in June from minus 10.7 to minus 8.5 points, shared that Leibniz Center for European Economic Research (ZEW) on Tuesday with However, he remained in the negative range. The assessment of the current economic situation even fell by 21.7 points to minus 56.5 points. As a leading indicator, the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment is comparable to the Ifo Business Expectations. The ZEW regularly interviews around 300 experts at banks and the finance departments of large companies. So the ZEW indicator measures sentiment, not hard economic data. A value below zero means that the experts mostly expect a decline in economic output.

