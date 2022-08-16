In August, the Zew index, which measures the future expectations of tddeschi investors, marks -55.3 points from -53.8 previously. Expectations were for a slight improvement to -52.7 points. The Zew index on current conditions, on the other hand, stood at -47.6, 1.8 points less than the previous month’s value but better than the -49 expected by the consensus.

“The ZEW economic sentiment indicator deteriorated slightly again in August, after a sharp decline in the previous month. Financial market experts therefore expect a further deterioration of the already weak economic situation in Germany. The persistently high rise in consumer prices and the expected additional costs for heating and electricity are currently having a particularly negative impact on the outlook for consumer-related sectors of the economy. Valuations for the financial sector are improving due to the expected tighter monetary policy, ”commented Michael Schröder, researcher at ZEW and head of the“ ZEW Financial Market Test ”survey.