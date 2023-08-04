Home » ZF at Lake Constance builds a safety belt that thinks for itself
ZF builds a seat belt that thinks – seconds before the crash are used

Injuries in car accidents should be prevented or reduced as far as possible. For this purpose, the automotive supplier ZF based in Friedrichshafen has developed a new type of belt that is networked with the airbag and the vehicle.

The further developed version of the active seat belt tensioner from ZF can bring occupants into a safe sitting position before an emergency stop, even if their upper body is far away from the backrest.

The automotive supplier ZF from Friedrichshafen on Lake Constance is one of the largest in the world. Now the group has presented an intelligent safety belt. According to the company, the seat belt and airbag work hand in hand as protective systems. The belt initially restrains the upper body, but gradually releases it in the direction of the airbag in the milliseconds after the crash, until the air cushion catches the occupant. If the belt lacks these reserves, for example because the upper body was already leaning too far forward in the crash, this can increase the likelihood of injury. This is where the idea of ​​repositioning comes in.

