Home Business ZF’s new seat belt: without turning on the air conditioner, it can increase the battery life of electric vehicles by 15%–fast technology–technology changes the future
Business

ZF’s new seat belt: without turning on the air conditioner, it can increase the battery life of electric vehicles by 15%–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
ZF’s new seat belt: without turning on the air conditioner, it can increase the battery life of electric vehicles by 15%–fast technology–technology changes the future

Low temperature can be said to be the number one natural enemy of electric vehicles. In addition to causing low battery activity and reduced discharge performance, the heating of the passenger compartment is also a “big power consumer”, resulting in reduced power consumption and reduced battery life.

The automotive supplier ZF recently announced a new technology called the Heat Belt,The original intention of this technology is to use seat belts to heat passengers, so that the electricity consumed by air conditioning can be reduced, thereby indirectly improving the cruising range of electric vehicles.

According to reports, ZF’s heated seat belt system can heat the passenger’s body at the same time as the seat heating. The driver and passengers feel comfortable enough on the move.

The Heat-Belt is a three-point seat belt heated with wires in the fabric, and ZF has used a special textile processing method for this innovation. The heating conductor is woven into the structure of the seat belt, and the position of the contact elements of the electric heating circuit does not affect the operation or retraction of the seat belt.

ZF pointed out that for electric vehicles, using such heated seat belts,Compared with traditional air conditioning and heating, it will bring a 15% increase in battery life.

The biggest advantage of this technology is short-distance travel, because the efficiency of electric vehicles heating the internal air through air conditioning is very low, and the air heated with a lot of energy cannot be used for a long time.

ZF's new seat belt: without turning on the air conditioner, it can increase the battery life of electric vehicles by 15%

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

See also  Couples in Beijing invited people to play cards after they became ill, resulting in multiple diagnoses: 3 new cases in a local Changping community adjusted to high risk

Editor in charge: Ruofeng

You may also like

Accurate and powerful monetary policy promotes the overall...

Beijing residents receive 10,086 nine-character text messages and...

The overall business structure is relatively simple, and...

Guo Shuqing, Secretary of the Party Committee of...

greatly awaited!Apple’s first MR headset may debut this...

Monetary policy is increased to favor private enterprises...

Expand the depth and breadth of the domestic...

The manufacturer couldn’t help but publicly complain about...

China Iron and Steel Association predicts that China’s...

Summary of evening announcements: Yiling Pharmaceutical, Tong Ren...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy