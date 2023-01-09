Low temperature can be said to be the number one natural enemy of electric vehicles. In addition to causing low battery activity and reduced discharge performance, the heating of the passenger compartment is also a “big power consumer”, resulting in reduced power consumption and reduced battery life.

The automotive supplier ZF recently announced a new technology called the Heat Belt,The original intention of this technology is to use seat belts to heat passengers, so that the electricity consumed by air conditioning can be reduced, thereby indirectly improving the cruising range of electric vehicles.

According to reports, ZF’s heated seat belt system can heat the passenger’s body at the same time as the seat heating. The driver and passengers feel comfortable enough on the move.

The Heat-Belt is a three-point seat belt heated with wires in the fabric, and ZF has used a special textile processing method for this innovation. The heating conductor is woven into the structure of the seat belt, and the position of the contact elements of the electric heating circuit does not affect the operation or retraction of the seat belt.

ZF pointed out that for electric vehicles, using such heated seat belts,Compared with traditional air conditioning and heating, it will bring a 15% increase in battery life.

The biggest advantage of this technology is short-distance travel, because the efficiency of electric vehicles heating the internal air through air conditioning is very low, and the air heated with a lot of energy cannot be used for a long time.