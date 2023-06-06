Zhang Guoqing emphasizes strengthening innovation drive, promoting transformation and upgrading, accelerating high-quality development of manufacturing industry during research in Shanghai – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Shanghai, June 6th Zhang Guoqing, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, recently investigated the development of the manufacturing industry in Shanghai. He emphasized that it is necessary to study deeply, understand deeply, and resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions, accelerate the implementation of the strategy of manufacturing a strong country, accelerate the breakthrough of key core technologies, and accelerate the development of high-end, intelligent, and green manufacturing. Good service to build a modern industrial system supported by the real economy.

From the 4th to the 6th, Zhang Guoqing successively went to manufacturing enterprises such as satellite navigation, commercial aircraft, new energy vehicles, heavy gas turbines, integrated circuits, digital instrument control systems, and large-scale special ships, and went deep into innovation centers, laboratories, and factory workshops to report The person in charge of the enterprise, the research and development personnel and the front-line employees have a detailed understanding of the innovation and development of related industries. He pointed out that the manufacturing industry is the foundation of a country and the foundation of a strong country. We must insist on the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry as the top priority, insist on a better combination of an effective market and a promising government, continue to optimize industrial policies and industrial ecology, and fully stimulate enterprises. Develop endogenous power, speed up the strengthening of weak points and forging long blocks, solidly promote new industrialization, and unswervingly build a manufacturing powerhouse to provide solid support for building a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development.

Zhang Guoqing emphasized that to promote the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry, it is necessary to strengthen the drive of innovation, give full play to the advantages of the new national system, promote the deep integration of production, education, research and application, promote the integration and collaborative innovation of upstream and downstream industrial chains, large, medium and small enterprises, and make breakthroughs in a number of key core technologies as soon as possible. , Build an independent, controllable, safe and reliable industrial chain supply chain. It is necessary to make good use of the ultra-large-scale market advantages, effectively play the leading role of user companies and chain owners, highlight demand orientation, scene traction, do a good job in pilot tests, promotion and application, and strengthen the chain of beads on the basis of point breakthroughs. Connected in groups, so that scientific and technological research achievements can be truly transformed into real productivity, and iteratively upgraded in the application. To comply with the trend of the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, deepen the integration and development of the new generation of information technology and manufacturing, vigorously promote intelligent manufacturing and green manufacturing, accelerate the transformation and upgrading of traditional manufacturing, cultivate and strengthen strategic emerging industries, and continuously improve the industrial base. and industrial chain modernization. It is necessary to vigorously support and encourage the development of leading manufacturing enterprises and “specialized, special and new” small and medium-sized enterprises, carry out in-depth actions to increase varieties, improve quality, and create brands, promote the development of advanced manufacturing clusters, strengthen the training of urgently needed talents in the manufacturing industry, and deepen the opening up of the manufacturing industry Cooperation, and constantly shape the new momentum and advantages of the development of the manufacturing industry.