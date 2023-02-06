From March 8th to 10th, in order to promote the industrial development of green aluminum-based new materials and promote the communication between the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, Changjiang Nonferrous Metal Network will organize2023 China Green Aluminum-Based New Materials High-Quality Development ForumAt that time, there will be actual controllers or persons in charge of electrolytic aluminum, aluminum strips, photovoltaic aluminum frames, battery aluminum foil, packaging aluminum foil, automotive aluminum and aluminum-related new materials, processing, research and development, marketing, supply chain and related enterprises, and enterprise representatives , Nonferrous Metals Association, Processing Association, Local Aluminum Association, government authorities, experts, scholars and specially invited units and other guests, discussed the development of the industry.

ConfirmedZhang Jilin, Vice Chairman of China Nonferrous Metal Processing Industry AssociationConfirmed to attend this forum and will bring “China’s aluminum sheet, strip and foil industry layout and market analysis” keynote speech.

Association introduction

China Nonferrous Metals Fabrication Industry Association (English name: China Non-Ferrous Metals Fabrication Industry Association; abbreviation: CNFA) was established in November 1981. It is approved by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council and registered by the Ministry of Civil Affairs. It is a national, industrial and non-profit social organization voluntarily formed by production enterprises, scientific research and design units, colleges and universities, equipment manufacturing and related auxiliary enterprises and institutions in the metal processing industry. It is the only professional non-ferrous metal processing industry development planning, National industry organization for coordination and service.

The Association abides by the national constitution and laws and regulations, adheres to the purpose of serving the government, industry and enterprises, actively plays the role of coordination and service of industry organizations, establishes and improves the industry self-discipline mechanism; gives full play to the role of the government as a staff assistant, and gives full play to the relationship between the government and enterprises To serve as a bridge and link between members, to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of members; to carry out exchanges and cooperation at home and abroad, to promote the upgrading of industry technical equipment and management, and to promote the healthy development of my country’s non-ferrous metal processing industry.

The internal institutions of the association include the office, the aluminum industry department, the copper industry department and the comprehensive department. Pipe professional committee, and set up an expert advisory committee composed of well-known experts in the domestic non-ferrous metal processing industry.

Since its establishment, the Association has been rated as “National Advanced Industry Association”, “2002 Advanced Industry Association” and “China Advanced Industry Association” by China Federation of Industrial Economics, the former State Economic and Trade Commission and other units.

The present speaker isMr. Zhang Jilinis currently the vice chairman and secretary-general of China Nonferrous Metal Processing Industry Association. He graduated from Jiangxi Metallurgical College with a major in mineral processing engineering. Large-scale application promotion activities in the fields of transportation, construction, and electric power; delivered speeches at large-scale conferences such as the China Copper and Aluminum Processing Industry Chain Summit and the China Aluminum Processing Industry Annual Conference. He has very rich experience in the aluminum processing industry and has unique insights into market conditions. insights.

Changjiang Nonferrous Metals Network sincerely invites colleagues in the aluminum industry chain and friends in related fields to actively sign up to participate. From March 8th to 10th, we will gather in Xiamen to go to the 2023 China Green Aluminum-based New Materials High-Quality Development Forum to discuss the development of the industry. .

