11
- Zhang Jinglin: London gold bulls welcome the non-agricultural trial gold trend analysis and operation suggestions Sina
- Financial Breakfast on March 10: Gold prices jump, the labor market is weak or lower, the Fed accelerates the pace of interest rate hikes again, waiting for non-agricultural release Provider FX678 Yingwei Caiqing
- Financial Breakfast on March 10: Gold prices jump, the labor market is weak or lower, the Fed accelerates the pace of interest rate hikes again, and waits for the release of non-farm payrolls. Huitong.com
- The international gold price has rebounded slightly. Waiting for the non-agricultural guidance to move forward, it is necessary to clearly identify the provider of the illusion FX678 Yingwei Caiqing
- Spot gold continues to be bearish, the US index is approaching 106, Powell urgently needs it to prove the view provider FX678 Yingwei Caiqing
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Gold closed: Gold fell below the $1,800 mark intraday, hitting a new low since February, and silver continued to hit a new low in nearly two years._Metal_Delivery_Industry