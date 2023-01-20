© Reuters Zhang Kun’s latest position is here!The scale of management has risen to 89.4 billion, and the holdings of Kweichow Moutai and WuXi Biologics have been increased, saying that long-term investors have better odds



Financial Associated Press, January 20th (Reporter Shen Shuhong)In the early morning of January 20th, four funds managed by Zhang Kun, E Fund Blue Chip Selection, E Fund Quality Selection, E Fund Quality Enterprise Three-Year Holding, and E Fund Asia Selection, announced their 2022 quarterly reports. The data shows that by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the scale of Zhang Kun’s managed products has rebounded in varying degrees, and the total scale has increased to 89.434 billion yuan, an increase of 6.388 billion yuan from 83.046 billion yuan at the end of the previous quarter.

Among them, the scale of E Fund Blue Chip Selection at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 was 57.075 billion yuan, an increase of 3.844 billion yuan compared with the 53.231 billion yuan in the third quarter of 2022; The scale at the end of the fourth quarter was 18.934 billion yuan, an increase of 1.553 billion yuan from the 17.381 billion yuan in the third quarter of 2022; 100 million yuan increased by 527 million yuan; the scale of E Fund Asia Selection (QDII) was 5.081 billion yuan, an increase of 464 million yuan from 4.617 billion yuan at the end of the previous quarter.

In the past four quarters of 2022, the net worth of E Fund Blue Chip Select, E Fund Premium Select, E Fund Premium Enterprises held for three years, and E Fund Asia Select increased by 6.76%, 6.23%, 6.74%, and 7.73% respectively. Behind the return of net worth, Zhang Kun said that he still holds high-quality companies with excellent business models, clear industry structures, and strong competitiveness, and his stock positions are basically stable, with a small increase in both, and he has adjusted the structure.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, he made further adjustments to the position structure of his four products. In the fourth quarter of last year, the four products all reduced the allocation of consumption and other industries. For the allocation of industries, E Fund Premium Selection and E Fund Asia Selection have increased the allocation of industries such as technology.

Zhang Kun believes that in the future, it is almost inevitable that Mr. Market will experience intermittent emotional instability again. At the same time, he said that what kind of theory an investor uses to look at the market will determine what kind of investment behavior pattern he will have. Any investment system has its limitations. One of the signs of a mature investor is a clear understanding of his own investment methods The limitations of the market, give up perfection, maintain a calm state of mind, and do not feel happy or sad because of short-term market fluctuations. “Investors are doomed to be lonely in the market. They need to maintain a restrained and rational state of mind at all times. They don’t need a lot of action, but a lot of patience… The investment system we really believe in helps us calm down Through the turbulent period of the market, so as not to be taken over by emotions in investment operations.”

In his view, compared with 2022, the macro risk factors in the three aspects of epidemic prevention and control, the real estate industry, and the Central Economic Work Conference have been considerably improved in 2023, which also provides him with a basis for choosing high-quality companies from the bottom up. a more stable environment. “I think the intrinsic value of many high-quality companies will increase to a certain extent in 2022, but the stock price will decline. This reverse movement of value and price provides better odds for long-term investors.”

E Fund Blue Chip Selection: Increased holdings of Kweichow Moutai and WuXi Biologics

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Zhang Kun’s fund stock positions were basically stable, and the position structure was adjusted. The four products all reduced the allocation of consumption and other industries in the fourth quarter of last year. The allocation of industries such as medicine has been increased, and the allocation of industries such as technology has been increased for E Fund Premium Selection and E Fund Asia Selection.

Taking E Fund Blue Chip Selection as an example, the scale of this product at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 was 57.075 billion yuan, an increase of 3.844 billion yuan compared to 53.231 billion yuan at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Correspondingly, its net value increased by 6.76% during the same period, and its stock position increased from 94.02 in the third quarter of 2022 to 94.37%.

Its top ten heavyweight stocks at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 are: Tencent Holdings, Wuliangye, Yanghe, Kweichow Moutai, Luzhou Laojiao, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, China Merchants Bank, Yili, Meituan, and WuXi Biologics.

Compared with the third quarter of 2022, E Fund Blue Chip Selection has reduced its holdings of two heavily held stocks to varying degrees in the fourth quarter of 2022, including Tencent Holdings and Wuliangye, which currently hold 18.9 million shares and 30.7 million shares respectively. However, it is worth mentioning that as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the market value of these two stocks held by this product accounted for nearly 10% of the fund’s net asset value.

During the same period, the fund increased its holdings of Kweichow Moutai to 3.03 million shares; it increased its holdings of WuXi Biologics, from 54.2 million shares at the end of the previous quarter to 56 million shares.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the number of stocks held by E Fund Blue Chip Selection in Yanghe, Luzhou Laojiao, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, China Merchants Bank, Yili, and Meituan remained the same as in the previous quarter and remained unchanged.

E Fund High-quality Selection: Increased holdings of Tencent Holdings to become the largest heavyweight stock

E Fund’s high-quality selection transformed from E Fund’s small and medium-sized caps has a scale of 18.934 billion yuan at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 1.553 billion yuan from 17.381 billion yuan in the third quarter of 2022; An increase of 6.23%, the stock position is basically stable, at 94.14% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, a slight increase from 93.96% in the third quarter of 2022.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with the third quarter, the top ten most heavily held stocks have only changed in part of their holdings, followed by: Tencent Holdings, Wuliangye, Yanghe, Kweichow Moutai, Luzhou Laojiao, JD.com, China Merchants Banks, Yili shares, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Alibaba.

In the past four quarters, the fund has increased its holdings of Tencent Holdings to the largest holding, from 5.92 million shares to 6.26 million shares; increased its holdings of Kweichow Moutai, from 918,000 shares at the end of the previous quarter to 980,000 shares Increased holdings of Jingdong Group from 7.6101 million shares to 7.6501 million shares.

During the same period, the number of 7 stocks held by E Fund Quality Selection, including Wuliangye, Yanghe, Luzhou Laojiao, China Merchants Bank, Yili, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and Alibaba, remained unchanged from the previous quarter.

E Fund Asia Select: 4 shares were overweight

The scale of E Fund Asia Selection (QDII) was 5.081 billion yuan, an increase of 464 million yuan from 4.617 billion yuan at the end of the previous quarter. Correspondingly, its net value increased by 7.73% during the same period, and its stock position was 93.86%, a slight decrease from 93.96% at the end of the previous quarter.

Its top ten heavyweight stocks at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 are: Tencent Holdings, JD.com, Alibaba, China Merchants Bank, Meituan, Huazhu Group, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, CNOOC, SEA, STAAR Surgical.

Compared with the holdings in the third quarter of 2022, the fund will continue to increase its holdings of Tencent Holdings in the fourth quarter of 2022, becoming the largest holding, from 1.55 million shares at the end of the third quarter to 1.68 million shares; Increased from 1.85 million shares to 2.05 million shares; increased SEA holdings from 600,000 shares to 737,000 shares; increased STAAR SURGICAL holdings from 600,000 shares to 770,000 shares.

During the same period, the fund reduced its holdings of 380,000 shares in Huazhu Group. At the end of the third quarter of 2022, the fund held 10.88 million shares of Huazhu Group, which is now 10.5 million shares;

However, in the past quarter, the number of stocks of the five heavyweight stocks of JD.com, Alibaba, China Merchants Bank, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and CNOOC remained unchanged.

E Fund’s high-quality enterprises have been held for three years: more than half of the heavy holdings have not changed

The three-year holdings of E Fund’s high-quality enterprises will be 8.345 billion yuan at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 527 million yuan compared with the 7.818 billion yuan at the end of the previous quarter. Correspondingly, its net value increased by 6.74% during the same period, and its stock position increased slightly from 94.15% at the end of the previous quarter to 94.63%.

The top ten holdings are: Tencent Holdings, Wuliangye, Yanghe, Luzhou Laojiao, Kweichow Moutai, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, China Merchants Bank, Yili, Meituan, and WuXi Biologics.

Positioning trends are upward. The operation of this product in the fourth quarter is similar to that of E Fund’s blue-chip selection. In the fourth quarter of 2022, it will continue to increase its holdings of Kweichow Moutai and WuXi Biologics to 430,000 shares and 8.3 million shares respectively. Reduce holdings. It is worth mentioning that these two stocks have accounted for 9.87% and 9.72% of the net asset value of the product fund respectively.

Compared with the third quarter of 2022, E Fund’s high-quality enterprises held the six stocks of Yanghe, Luzhou Laojiao, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, China Merchants Bank, Yili, and Meituan that were heavily held at the end of the fourth quarter of last year for three years. Change.

Investors are doomed to be lonely in the market, and better odds for long-term investors are now available

In October 2022, the market experienced a round of rapid decline, followed by a round of rapid rebound. During this process, Mr. Market’s “mania” was fully revealed. Zhang Kun believes that in the future, it is almost inevitable that Mr. Market will experience intermittent emotional instability again.

When investors face the ups and downs of the market, it is inevitable that they will suffer from inner suffering and feel confused and uneasy. In this regard, Zhang Kun said that what kind of theory an investor uses to view the market will determine what kind of investment behavior pattern he will have. For value investors, they focus on the intrinsic value and price of the enterprise, evaluate the intrinsic value of the enterprise, look for opportunities where the price is lower than the intrinsic value, and do not care about the recent stock price trend; for trend investors, they focus on the trend The beginning and end of the transaction, as for the intrinsic value of the transaction object is not concerned. Facing the same market, it is reasonable for investors to use different theories and time scales and have completely different investment strategies.

At the same time, he believes that any investment system has its limitations. Any system can only explain the movement of the market in certain time dimensions, and is powerless in most cases. Would it be better to combine the two investment systems? In fact, it’s like seeing the world with a myopic lens in the left eye and a hyperopic lens in the right eye. The things seen by the two eyes are completely different, and may even conflict, and the feeling will be even weirder. Therefore, when choosing any investment system, it means that while accepting its advantages, it can only accept its disadvantages at the same time.

“The choice of any investment system does not lie in the familiarity with it, but in whether you really believe in this concept and whether you can persist in it as always.” Zhang Kun said that only through continuous experience of headwinds can we gradually find out what What defects are you willing to bear.

In his view, one of the signs of a mature investor is a clear understanding of the limitations of his own investment methods, abandoning perfection, maintaining a calm state of mind, being able to calmly implement his own investment strategies, and not being happy or disappointed by short-term market fluctuations. sad. In terms of probability, the missed opportunity or the loss of a certain investment is an inherent part of the investment system. Don’t worry too much about it, and accept the defects of the system you choose.

Zhang Kun said that investors are doomed to be lonely in the market, and they need to maintain a restrained and rational mentality at all times. They do not need a lot of action, but great patience, adhere to investment principles, and attack with all their strength when the opportunity arises. patiently waiting. “The investment system we truly believe in helps us calmly survive the turbulent period of the market, so that our investment operations will not be taken over by emotions.”

Looking forward to the future, Zhang Kun analyzed that as the new crown virus returns to the management of Class B infectious diseases, the impact of epidemic prevention and control on the economy will be greatly reduced; after the sales decline in the real estate industry in 2022, the gap between sales and the industry’s long-term sustainable sales It can be narrowed, and relevant policies are expected to avoid systemic risks caused by the rapid decline of the real estate industry; the Central Economic Work Conference directly responded to market concerns and boosted market confidence.

Therefore, he believes that compared with 2022, the macro risk factors in these three aspects have been considerably improved in 2023, which also provides a more stable environment for him to choose high-quality companies from the bottom up. “In addition, I think the intrinsic value of many high-quality companies has increased to a certain extent in 2022, but the stock price has declined. This reverse movement of value and price provides better odds for long-term investors .”