Zhang Weiying, Professor of Peking University: The interest rate policy should not be adjusted frequently and should be kept as stable and continuous as possible|Zhang Weiying_Sina Finance_Sina.com

[Professor Zhang Weiying of Peking University: The interest rate policy should not be adjusted frequently and should be kept as stable and continuous as possible]Financial Associated Press, June 27th, according to news from the World Economic Forum on June 27th, at the 2023 Summer Davos Forum, Beijing Zhang Weiying, a professor at the University’s National School of Development, believes that before discussing solutions and policies, it is necessary to consider the unstable factors in the financial sector. Among them, the policies of governments and central banks are extremely important. Professor Zhang Weiying pointed out that the interest rate policy should not be adjusted frequently, but should be kept as stable and continuous as possible to allow the market to respond naturally.

