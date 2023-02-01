Zhang Yaoxi: Inflation regeneration slows down basis, gold covets interest rate hike and non-agricultural is still expected to strengthen

Last trading day Tuesday (January 31): Compared with the recent volatility, international gold/London gold has bottomed out and rebounded relatively sharply to receive an inverted Yang line and maintain it above the middle rail, which weakens the current bearish pressure on the callback and has The risk of rising again. But the key point is still to pay attention to the data performance and line closing situation at the end of this week, and the long-short direction at the end of the week is still unclear for the time being.

In terms of specific trends, the price of gold opened at US$1922.77 per ounce from the Asian market. After briefly strengthening and touching the pressure of the 10-day moving average, the price of gold weakened and continued to fall. It recorded an intraday low of US$1900.93 at the end of the European session, and then bottomed out. , continued to strengthen, recovered the decline in the white market in one fell swoop, and recorded an intraday high of 1930.61 US dollars at 2:30 am the next day, touching the pressure of the 5-day moving average, the momentum weakened, and it operated within a narrow range, finally closing at 1927.98 US dollars, the daily amplitude At $29.68, it closed up $5.21, or 0.27%.

In terms of impact, due to the rekindled expectations of a 50 basis point rate hike supported by last Friday’s data, coupled with the weakening of the euro, the US dollar index has been continuously strengthened in recent days, while the gold price has been lowered first, but in the evening, the US data for the first time The increase in labor costs in the four quarters was lower than expected, and other data were generally lower than expected and the previous value, making the market expect the Fed to announce a 25 basis point interest rate hike on Thursday, which suppressed the dollar and fell back, thus boosting the price of gold to rise;

At the same time, the monthly line also closed, thanks to the overall weaker dollar and expectations surrounding the Federal Reserve’s slowdown in raising interest rates, recording a third consecutive month of gains. It opened at $1,828.32, first recorded a monthly low of $1,824.12, then strengthened to reach a monthly high of $1,948.95, and finally closed at $1,927.98, with a monthly swing of $124.83, closing up $99.66, or 5.45%.

Looking forward to today’s Wednesday (February 1): International gold opened directly weaker. On the one hand, it continued the profit-taking of the resistance moving average pressure at the end of the night overnight. Sex is limited. There is still a certain wait-and-see demand in the market.

In terms of the U.S. dollar index, the trend of the daily chart is hindered, and the weekly chart is expected to bottom out, but it is still in a downward trend. The monthly and quarterly charts still suggest that there is a large room for decline, so the recovery of the U.S. dollar index is strong Limited. In addition, the same is true for the 10-year U.S. bond yield, so the pressure on the gold price is also limited. Therefore, even if the gold price goes out of the correction, it is creating a better entry opportunity for the medium and long-term bullishness. Just focus on a few important support levels.

During the day, we will pay attention to data such as the number of ADP employment in the United States in January (10,000 people), the final value of the Markit manufacturing PMI in the United States in January, and the ISM manufacturing PMI in the United States in January. The market expects that the overall price will be positive for gold prices. In addition, according to yesterday’s data performance , There is a high probability that it will also support the price of gold to strengthen again. Therefore, the data is expected to continue to boost bullish expectations.

Fundamentally, the U.S. Employment Cost Index (ECI) rose by 1% in the fourth quarter of last year, which was lower than the market consensus of 1.1%, marking the third consecutive slowdown. The U.S. S&P/CS 20-largest city house price index fell to an annual rate of 6.77% in November, the smallest increase since September 2020, indicating that the U.S. real estate market continues to cool. It also further fueled hopes that inflation is weakening, and also led to expectations that the Fed will further slow down the pace of interest rate hikes in the early hours of Thursday Beijing time, raising the policy rate by 25 basis points. This will be bullish for gold.

All in all, the focus is on Powell to explain his colleagues’ thinking on how many more rate hikes are likely and when they might pause on Thursday, when his answers could ignite or dampen a potential market rally. worthy of attention.

In addition, the market is still waiting for Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report for January, and the weakness in the labor market will lead to a decline in inflation. The market is expecting an increase of 175,000, down from 223,000 previously, and a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.6% from 3.5%. It will have a greater positive effect on the price of gold.

Therefore, on the whole, the current overall market expectation is bullish on the price of gold. Even if the fundamental factors at the end of the week are lower than expected, it may cause the price of gold to fluctuate. It is difficult to produce a sustained pullback.

Technically: at the monthly chart level, the price of gold climbed as scheduled in January and hit the target near the given upper line, and rose for the third consecutive month. Although the current impetus has weakened, the overall expectation is still biased to continue to be bullish. Attached The chart indicator MACD began to strengthen, KDJ continued to maintain the bullish signal of the golden cross, and the Bollinger Bands also showed an upward trend, and the market outlook has a higher probability of being bullish;

However, the trend pressure of the main chart and the trend trend of the indicators in the attached picture, the overall trend is still downward, so unless the gold price rebounds and stands above $1966, the short pressure can be broken, otherwise the gold price will go down again; but fortunately, 60 The monthly average has crossed the 100-month average and maintained a golden cross. Therefore, the market outlook is expected to refresh the expectations and momentum of historical highs, and the mid- to long-term trend will continue to remain above the 60-month average. The low point where the wave bottomed out.

Weekly level: The price of gold rebounded last week at a high level and fluctuated at the cross line. There is a certain risk of peaking. If the vertical line is collected after bottoming out, it means that last week’s peaking market has come to an end, and the market outlook will continue to rise and be bullish; if the closing line continues to fluctuate to a cross this week or collects a downward trend, then the market outlook will continue to pull back.

Focus on the support of the 5-week moving average. Before breaking through and closing this support, the bulls still have a certain advantage. If they break below the support, they will increase their retracement. Looking at the support near the 10-week moving average and the 100-week moving average, they are bullish again. Above, we focus on the pressure of last week’s high point, and a breakthrough will further bullish the target near the upper track of the Bollinger Band.

Daily line level: The price of gold bottomed out yesterday and remained above the support of the middle rail. In addition, the Bollinger Bands are in a state of shrinking. If they continue to stabilize in this state, the market outlook is expected to continue to strengthen, but the attached indicators KDJ and MACD are still in the short position In the strengthening stage of the signal, the trend still faces the risk of falling back again. The lower part focuses on the middle track of the Bollinger Band and the support of the 30-day moving average, and the upper part focuses on whether it can refresh the high point again.

Intraday preliminary point reference:

International Gold: Focus on support near $1920 and $1912 below; focus on resistance near $1935 and $1942 above;

Spot silver: focus on the support of $23.50 and $23.30 below; focus on the resistance of $24.00 and $24.20 above;

Note:

Gold TD=(international gold price x exchange rate)/31.1035

International gold fluctuates by 1 US dollar, and gold TD fluctuates by about 0.22 yuan (in theory).

U.S. futures gold price = London spot price × (1 + gold swap rate × futures expiration days / 365)

