Zhang Yaoxi: The SVB incident may reverse the expectation of raising interest rates, and the price of gold will rise above the 30-day line

Gold market last week: International gold/London gold fell first and then rose, bottomed out and closed positive. After recovering the previous week’s gains in one fell swoop, it bottomed out and rebounded again, and closed up again, which once again strengthened the market’s bullish rebound expectations .

In terms of specific trends, since the beginning of the week at $1,854.71/oz, the price of gold encountered resistance and fell back first. It recorded a weekly low of $1,809.33 on Wednesday, bottomed out near the 100-week moving average support, and then bottomed out and rebounded on Friday. Intensifying the rebound, it refreshed the previous week’s high in one fell swoop, to $1869.93, and finally closed at $1866.67, with a daily amplitude of $60.6, closing up $11.96, or 0.64%.

In terms of impact, in the first half of the week, due to the economic data of the euro zone that suppressed the euro, Powell’s hawkish testimony and the impact of ADP being stronger than expected, it boosted the dollar and U.S. bond yields, and suppressed the price of gold to record a low for the week;

However, due to technical support again, and the increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits in a week exceeded expectations, the largest increase in five months, the US employment data weakened slightly. The unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage points in February, and the average hourly wage rate was low. As expected, the strength is good for the price of gold, pushing the price of gold higher. In addition, the official checks of Silicon Valley Bank in the US stock market continue to be cashed, and concerns about the chain panic after its bankruptcy and collapse continue to boost the price of gold and record a high point for the week. Finally closed up.

Looking forward to this Monday (March 13): International gold opened, under the influence of further Silicon Valley Bank incidents over the weekend, directly opened 15 US dollars higher to 1881.56 US dollars, and briefly rose to 1894.10 US dollars, after being profit-taking and horizontal resistance In addition, after the U.S. dollar index and U.S. bond yields opened lower, they also rebounded, exerting certain pressure on it.

However, on the whole, the US dollar index is currently running below the daily track and the short-term moving average. The indicators in the attached picture maintain the initial strengthening stage of the dead cross bearish. The weekly chart once again fell below the middle track. , there is also a certain risk of the rebound peaking, as is the U.S. bond yield. Therefore, in the future market, there is still room and strength to continue to fall. Therefore, for gold prices, there is room and expectation for continued strength in the future market. It is good to pay attention to cover After the high-altitude gap, you can enter the market again with bullishness. For specific points, refer to the technical analysis at the end of the article;

Fundamentally, although Federal Reserve Chairman Powell delivered an eagle speech last week, which suppressed gold prices, the impact has weakened significantly since then, and now it has entered the “silent period” before the FOMC meeting in March. It will be difficult for us to see the impact of the Fed’s speech on its trend before raising interest rates.

Now, the focus will be on U.S. inflation data, which could determine the fate of the Fed’s next move.

This week will focus on Tuesday’s U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data, which is expected to fall from 6.4% to 6.2% on an annual basis, and the core CPI is expected to fall to 5.5% from 5.6%. U.S. producer price index (PPI) and U.S. retail sales data for February will be released on Wednesday. The PPI is expected to fall from 6% to 5.1%, and the core PPI is expected to fall from 5.4% to 5%. The retail sales data is expected to drop to 0.20% from 3.00% of the previous value. The overall data is more likely to be positive for gold prices. If the inflation data is in line with expectations or shows a more obvious slowdown, this will consolidate the Fed’s expectation of a 25 basis point rate hike , in favor of gold bulls.

If the data as a whole is better than expected, I personally think that it is just a volatile market. If it goes lower, it may touch support and strengthen again. Watch out for high volatility before and after the data.

In addition, the European Central Bank will hold a monetary policy meeting on Thursday. Although the expectation of raising interest rates by 50 basis points has been digested by the market. But it will still put short-term pressure on the dollar. Focus on how far and how fast the ECB will go after that. The meeting could have a major impact on global bond markets; if so, gold prices could see bullish-biased swings.

In terms of point of view, Zhang Yaoxi, the author of “Playing and Earning Gold Investment Trading”, believes that although the probability of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by 50 basis points in March soared last week, since the US non-agricultural employment data in February showed that wage growth has slowed down, the unemployment rate Affected by the rise and the like, the Fed’s federal funds rate futures trend shows that the possibility of Fed policymakers raising interest rates by 50 basis points when they meet on March 22 has dropped from 71.6% to 41%.

A plunge in bond yields was exacerbated by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank financial group SIVB.O, the biggest bank failure since the financial crisis, and dampened expectations for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

This is also the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. It is also the deposit run caused by the continuous interest rate hikes, which highlights the negative impact of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, and is also creating new bullish momentum in the gold market. In addition, the market has also created the expectation that the Fed will not raise interest rates by 50 basis points this month, or even “suspend interest rate hikes”; it will continue to suppress the US dollar, and in terms of the European Bank, the core inflation in the euro zone continued to rise in February , It is more likely to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in March, which will once again suppress the dollar and continue to boost gold prices.

Even if the CPI report released this week shows that inflation is still very strong, it will only make the price of gold fluctuate, and the overall will continue to stabilize above the support and wait for strength.

Technically: at the monthly chart level, the price of gold fell by more than 5% in February, regaining the gains in January in one fell swoop, and the monthly line formed a bearish pattern of yin and yang, implying that there is a large sustained decline in the market outlook, but this month’s trend is again Started a rebound at the support point and rose above the midpoint of February, which weakened the bearish pressure in the market outlook, and is expected to continue to maintain the rebound trend and go higher.

In the short term, the attached indicators have strengthened again, and the market outlook is expected to continue to strengthen. In the long run, the 60-month moving average and the 100-month moving average still maintain an obvious golden cross signal, which also implies that the market outlook will once again set a new record high, tending to 2300- $2500 expected. The 23.6% retracement line below and the middle rail line continue to turn into bullish support.

Weekly level: The price of gold bottomed out last week and rebounded. It received a long shadow line and also closed above the 5-week moving average. This also strengthened the bullish expectations for the market outlook. However, the lower 5-week moving average and the middle rail line have turned into support, and they can still be bullish when they touch the market. Will continue to wait for the refresh of the high point. Even if it accidentally falls below the support of the middle rail, as mentioned before, the 30-week moving average and the 200-week moving average are still buying opportunities in the medium and long term. Therefore, at present, shorting is always short-term short-term, and long-term will also be bullish on the long-term.

Daily level: The price of gold opened higher today and then fluctuated. If the gap is not covered today, the data of tomorrow or the next day will have a probability of being negative for the price of gold. However, because it is expected to be bullish, the data will also be mixed. The market fluctuated, and it was bullish again at the end of the week. Below, we will pay attention to the retracement hitting the 60-day moving average and the 30-day moving average to support the bullish entry. Since then, short-cycle operations or wait and see.

Intraday preliminary point reference:

International Gold: Focus on support near $1864 and $1853 below; focus on resistance near $1895 and $1901 above;

Spot silver: Focus on the support of $20.60 and $20.40 below; focus on the resistance of $21.00 and $21.20 above;

Note:

Gold TD=(international gold price x exchange rate)/31.1035

International gold fluctuates by 1 US dollar, and gold TD fluctuates by about 0.22 yuan (in theory).

U.S. futures gold price = London spot price × (1 + gold swap rate × futures expiration days / 365)

Predict boldly, trade cautiously. The above viewpoints and analysis only represent the author’s personal thinking, and are for reference only, not as a basis for trading. your money your decision.