Zhang Yaoxi: The United States has increased aggressive interest rate hikes, and gold has broken at 1680, coveted 1525

Last trading day on Thursday (September 15): International Gold/London Gold fell sharply and closed down, and fell below the key support of $1,680 in one fell swoop, which enhanced the further bearishness and expectations of the market outlook. And it is also expected to touch the 200-month moving average position that has been mentioned before.

In terms of specific trends, the price of gold has opened at US$1,697.49 per ounce in the Asian market, that is, after recording the intraday high of US$1,698.04, it has been under pressure and continued to weaken. It fell below $1,680, and recorded an intraday low of $1,660.39 at 0 points. It eventually rebounded in a short-term and ran within a narrow range, closing at $1,664.31 with a daily amplitude of $37.65, and closing down $33.18, or 1.95%.

In terms of influence, during the Asian session, it was under pressure due to the recent decline pressure and the resistance of the 5-day moving average. During the European session and the US session, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States was better than expected, but the decline in import prices was smaller than expected. Retail sales beat expectations but were negative if excluding cars. Manufacturing data also pointed to a slowdown in the economy. The data was broadly skewed towards weakness, but did little to ease persistent concerns about inflation. And the market expects the Fed to raise interest rates more aggressively. This caused the price of gold to fall again after the shock, and successive sell orders totaling nearly US$1.5 billion were smashed, breaking down to 1680 and generating follow-up selling.

Looking forward to today and Friday (September 16): International gold opened in a narrow range, hovered at a low level in the morning, did not refresh the low point, and the U.S. dollar index, which was running in shock overnight, did not refresh the high point again, which limited the decline of gold prices, but the overall From the point of view, the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index and U.S. bond yields still suggests that there is more room for a rebound, so gold prices are still expected to fall. If the closing line cannot return to the top of the 200-week moving average next week, the market outlook is expected to continue down and hit the 200-month moving average.

However, the impact of large orders is generally difficult to sustain, and its decline or increase will generally be recovered in the next two days. At the same time, the US stock market has once again fallen to a nearly two-month low, and expectations of a global economic recession are heating up. The geopolitical situation is still tense. It is also necessary to pay attention to the support of bargain-hunting buying, and be alert to the possibility of bottoming out or a wide fluctuation at low levels.

Days will focus on the US September University of Michigan consumer confidence index preliminary value. Expected to be negative for gold prices. However, we still pay close attention to the long-term inflation expectations part of the survey, and if consumer inflation expectations fall in 5-10 years, it should hurt the performance of the US dollar and thus support gold prices. And if consumer inflation expectations unexpectedly rise, it may help the dollar strengthen, weighing on gold’s performance.

In addition, before that, we need to pay attention to the speeches of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and ECB Governing Councilor Villeroy, and ECB Chief Economist Lane to deliver speeches. Expect a boost to the euro and gold.

Fundamentally, gold prices have fallen nearly 8.8% this year as the Federal Reserve has hiked rates aggressively, although increasingly hawkish comments from European Central Bank officials have dampened the dollar’s gains. But the U.S. consumer and producer price index (CPI) released this week showed that the U.S. economy faces inflationary pressures. That has prompted investors to fuel expectations that the Fed will even raise rates by a full percentage point. This pushed the US dollar to rebound sharply and strengthened, suppressing the price of gold and still tending to fall;

Yesterday’s data and the market also reinforced expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates by at least 75 basis points next week, and continue to aggressively raise interest rates until inflation returns to a manageable range. As a result, sellers have increased their pressure to break gold prices below the critical support of $1,680, adding further strength to the bears.

Furthermore, the market expects the Fed to continue to raise interest rates sharply at its November and December meetings, making momentum and sentiment “very pessimistic.” Looking ahead, after next week’s Fed meeting, some people will “build positions and rebuild positions for the fourth quarter”. Although there may be a sell-off expected to rebound and strengthen, the rebound hitting the average resistance at the weekly chart level can still be bearish.

Technically: at the monthly chart level, the price of gold fell again this month, and refreshed the low point in July, which strengthened the bearishness of the market outlook, and also broke the wide range support of 1980-1680, as well as the expectation of building a bottom; in addition, The bearish signal of the indicator on the attached map has also been further strengthened, and there is no sign of weakening. The main Bollinger Band has also shifted downward, suggesting that the market will continue to decline, and it is also in line with what has been said before. If it falls below $1,680, it will increase. If there is a lot of bearish pressure, then the market outlook is also inclined to covet the touch of the 100-month moving average ($1444/1525), and then consider the long-term rebound and more orders.

Weekly level: The price of gold turned lower this week. It fell below the 200-week moving average as scheduled. The bearish signal was further strengthened, and the current trend is still under pressure. The 200-week moving average has also turned from support to resistance. Above this, it implies that the 200-week moving average support is a real break, and the market outlook will follow up and bearish, just pay attention to the monthly support target. The top is concerned about $1675 and $1687 resistance.

Daily level: The price of gold fell sharply yesterday and fell outside the lower Bollinger Band. The current trend is running below it, and there is a certain demand to rise to the lower rail. At the same time, for the dead cross signal of the 100-200-day moving average, The bullish $1,680 breakout has also been verified, so although there is a risk of a rebound in the market, the strength of the current decline has yet to be tested. After all, the overall bearish signal of the indicators on the attached map is still in the strengthening stage, and the weekly and monthly chart levels also tend to be bearish. Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that the price of gold may still fall further.

Preliminary point reference for the day:

International Gold: Above is concerned about resistance near $1668 and resistance at $1680; below is concerned with support at $1655 and support near $1646;

Spot silver: the top is concerned with the resistance of $19.23 and the resistance of $19.40; the bottom is concerned with the support of $18.90 and the support of $18.65;

Note:

Gold TD=(international gold price x exchange rate)/31.1035

The international gold fluctuates by 1 USD, and the gold TD fluctuates about 0.22 yuan (theoretically).

U.S. futures gold price = London spot price × (1 + gold swap rate × futures expiration days/365)

Predict boldly and trade cautiously. The above opinions and analysis only represent the author’s personal thoughts and are for reference only, not as a basis for trading. your money your decision.