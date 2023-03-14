Zhang Yitang calls you to participate in the Ali Mathematics Contest: more than 4 million bonuses and open questions for liberal arts this year

3.14 International Mathematics Day——

thatEveryone can participateThe Alibaba Global Math Competition is here again.

This year, contestants have the opportunity to compete withZhang YitangMasters communicate directly.

Because the organizing committee added a newOpen to the whole society, no answer, nothing to do with bonusTopic: Let everyone tell the story of themselves and mathematics in a mathematical way.

Excellent answers to this question will be invited to participate in the Xixi Mathematics Forum this summer, where Zhang Yitang and other mathematicians are waiting for you to talk about mathematics together.

Let’s take a look at the specific information.

2023 Ali Mathematics Contest, registration is now open

The 2023 Alibaba Global Mathematics Contest will be officially launched from now on. You can pass theAli Dharma Academy official websiteSign up.

As in previous years, the competition system is divided into qualifiers and finals.

The qualifiers are open to everyone, regardless of qualifications or age, as long as they love mathematics (such as in previous years, technical secondary school students, doctors, delivery staff… there are all kinds of contestants).

match inApril 15th(Saturday)8 amOfficially started, answer questions online, open the book, you can look up information and use programming software.

The total duration of the game is 48 hours, that is,April 17th(Monday)8 amFinish.

Ps. The organizing committee reminds: the competition is an individual competition, you need to do the questions independently, please do not communicate with others.

Topics include professional questions and popular questions.

Among them, the professional topics focus on scenes and life, and the main purpose is to stimulate the enthusiasm of the whole people for mathematics.

It was designed by 33 mathematicians from universities around the world, with rich gradients, examining knowledge reserves, and even examining mathematical potential and quality.

For example, the previous classic“Master Zhang Twist Wide Noodles”。

The public questions are collected from the society, and the main theme is “seemingly simple but hidden mystery”. Classic questions such asBlind Box of “Tiger and Tiger”(It is said that the correct answer rate of the contestants is less than 5%).

According to the official website, since the solicitation of questions began in February this year, many “magic questions” have been received, many of which are fromPast winnersThey have transformed themselves into questioners this year, and they want to “compete” with everyone in another way.

The open questions mentioned at the beginning can be understood as additional questions and will not be included in the total score of the competition.

The final after the qualifiers will be held in June. According to the data of previous years, the promotion rate is around 1%, which is still very challenging~

The bonus is as rich as last year, as high as more than 4 million RMB, divided into four levels:

4 Gold Prize winners, $40,000 (approximately RMB 274,000) each;

6 Silver Awards, $20,000 (approximately RMB 137,000) each;

10 Bronze Awards, $10,000 (approximately RMB 68,000) each;

50 outstanding prizes, each with 5,000 US dollars (approximately RMB 34,000).

Zhang Yitang: Come if you are interested

Master Zhang Yitang will attend the Xixi Mathematics Lecture held after the competition this year and give lectures in person.

In the interview before the start of the game, he also talked a lot about mathematics and talents.

For young people who are really interested in doing mathematics research, he sent a message:

When you do it, you have to be bolder and dare to do itbig thingDare to challenge the big problem in the history of mathematics.

For example, in number theory, some problems have a long history, and no one can solve them after hundreds of years. But at this time, he hopes that everyone will be less worried about “can I do it if others are very smart?”

Because he believes that Chinese students are smart enough to have the self-confidence of “I am not worse than others, I can do what others can do, and I want to do better than others”.

Of course, he also mentioned that in the actual practice, one should not be too ambitious and have a high-level vision but a low-level ability, and should practice solid basic skills, because many things cannot avoid specific calculations in the end.

As for mathematical talent, he thinks it is important but does not need to be exaggerated on purpose.

He said that he is a person who does not respond very quickly, and he is not very talented, but he can focus on one thing, and the most important thing in learning is the depth of thinking.

As for those who do not have much mathematical talent, or non-professional players, Zhang Yitang believes that it is important to cultivate an atmosphere, stimulate their curiosity, and let them really feel the beauty of mathematics. After all, in this process, everyone’s logical thinking can be nurtured, which is also good for any other work.

Finally, back to this competition, Zhang Yitang extended a warm invitation to everyone:

Regardless of your level of mathematics,As long as you are interested, you can participatebecause it helps improve overall thinking skills.

Then, the registration link is here: https://damo.alibaba.com/alibaba-global-mathematics-competition