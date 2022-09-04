Original title: Zhang Yuhua: Develop carbon asset-related insurance products to help energy companies make green transitions

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, September 4th (Huang Sheng) During the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (hereinafter referred to as the “Fair for Service Trade”), as the global partner and designated insurance service provider of the Fair for 2022, China Pacific Insurance’s subsidiary China CPIC Property & Casualty held a thematic forum on “Intelligent Collaboration to Create a Green Future – Green Insurance Boosts Energy Low-Carbon Transformation” at the National Convention Center.

Promoting green and low-carbon transformation of energy is an important strategic task of the “14th Five-Year Plan” for renewable energy development, and an important measure to achieve the “dual carbon” goal. Under the new direction of “open and cooperative green development” of the Service Trade Fair, this forum focuses on green insurance to promote the path of low-carbon energy transformation, and shares new ideas, new technologies and new models for building a new energy insurance system, so as to empower green insurance Low carbon transition.

Zhang Yuhua, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy General Manager of CPIC Property & Casualty, introduced the preliminary results achieved by CPIC Property & Casualty in the process of combining insurance innovation with new energy innovation, as well as a number of measures taken to promote the realization of the “dual carbon” goal .

“On the one hand, we actively support the green and low-carbon transformation of energy companies, and have developed a series of carbon asset-related insurance products, such as carbon asset loss insurance, to effectively protect the carbon asset losses of various entities in the carbon trading market; on the other hand, we actively provide new Provide professional solutions and risk management technology for the development of the energy industry.” Zhang Yuhua said that in the next step, CPIC Property & Casualty will further integrate, assist, and promote the low-carbon transformation of energy. New types of risks in the

The forum also set up a keynote speech session and an interview session with key guests. The participants expounded and introduced the innovation experience of low-carbon transformation in the energy industry from the perspectives of policy, theory, product and practice, and provided useful suggestions and ideas for the future low-carbon transformation. In the interview session, senior figures from the energy and insurance fields discussed the theme of “new technologies, new concepts, and new ideas for green development in the energy industry”.

At the forum, CPIC Property & Casualty submitted the country's first carbon income loss insurance policy in the green energy sector to Huadian Group. At the same time, CPIC Property & Casualty also signed strategic cooperation agreements with Beijing Green Exchange and China Electricity Council.

