On the morning of March 30, Mayor Zhao Hongyu went to Baoshan Economic Development Zone to investigate enterprise operation, safety production and environmental protection.

In Hebi Fenghe Power Generation Co., Ltd., Henan Energy and Chemical Group Hebi Coal Chemical Co., Ltd., Zanyu Technology Zhongyuan Daily Chemical Ecological Industrial Park and Hebi Zhonghao New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Zhao Hongyu entered the workshop, watched production, and had an in-depth discussion with the person in charge of the company Exchange, earnestly understand the company’s production and operation, product advantages and development planning, as well as the difficulties and problems encountered, and inquire in detail about the company’s safety production and environmental protection. Zhao Hongyu emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen confidence in development, adhere to innovation leadership, and further enhance comprehensive strength; it is necessary to integrate the concepts of safe production and environmental protection into all aspects of production and operation, keep the bottom line of safety, accelerate green transformation, and strive to achieve high-quality development.

The total investment of the Meirui Polyurethane New Material Industrial Park project is 15 billion yuan. The expanded thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer with independent intellectual property rights has broken the technology monopoly of foreign companies, and the market prospect is broad. The POM project of Hebi Longyu New Material Co., Ltd. with an annual output of 60,000 tons adopts the domestic advanced POM technology. The leading product POM is one of the five major engineering plastics and has strong development potential. Zhao Hongyu focused on understanding the situation of enterprises in terms of technology research and development, market expansion, etc. He emphasized that it is necessary to give full play to the leading and driving effect of leading enterprises, focus on researching the industrial chain and product chain, promote the extension of the industrial chain to the terminal, and further increase the added value of products .

In the emergency command and dispatch center of Baoshan Economic and Technological Development Zone, Zhao Hongyu emphasized after carefully listening to relevant work reports that the emergency command center should give full play to its role in overall coordination, information sharing, and command and dispatch, promote the formatting and digitization of emergency plans, and improve the automation of emergency management. The level of intelligence creates a good environment for high-quality economic and social development.