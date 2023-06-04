Zhao Jizong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences: Brain-computer interface is still in the clinical trial stage and needs to solve issues such as chip materials, ethics and safety_Dongfang Fortune Network

Relying on the mind to command the machine was once a fragment of a science fiction film. In this 2023ZhongguancunIn the exhibition area of ​​the forum, a reporter from the “Kechuangban Daily” found that the scene of direct communication between the brain and external devices has appeared without relying on the communication and control channels of peripheral nerves and muscles.

This technology is called “brain-computer interface” in the professional field, and its development has been written into the country’s “14th Five-Year Plan”.

in the just-concludedZhongguancunAt the parallel forum of the “Brain-Computer Interface Innovation and Development Forum”, Zhao Jizong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and executive member of the World Federation of Neurosurgery, delivered a keynote speech on “Development Trends of Medical Application of Brain-Computer Interface”, introducing to the public the development stage and development of brain-computer interface in my country. After the forum, Academician Zhao accepted an exclusive interview with a reporter from the Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily.

At present, the success is only a case. To serve more patients, industrialization is needed.

A brain-computer interface is a communication channel that establishes a direct link between the brain and external devices. Its signal comes from the central nervous system and does not depend on the peripheral nervous and muscular system for transmission. It is often used to assist, enhance, and repair the sensory-motor function of the human body, or to improve human-computer interaction capabilities.

Zhao Jizong told the “Kechuangban Daily” reporter that at present, whether it is international or domestic, brain-computer interface technology is still in the experimental stage in clinical practice. The future medical applications are mainly in four directions:

First, for patients with impaired consciousness,It is possible to judge whether the patient is awake through the brain-computer interface technology.

Secondly, for patients with paralysis caused by spinal cord injury，Using brain-computer interface technology, an electrical stimulator is implanted in the damaged segment, and the signal from the electrical stimulator is used to promote the patient to walk. But this application still requires a stimulator and cannot be directly controlled by the brain.

Third, in terms of signal acquisition, under normal circumstances, people are under anesthesia during surgery, but now they can wake up the patient through “intraoperative sobriety” to perform more precise brain positioning.Taking sports as an example, in the past, it was only possible to determine the approximate area of ​​the brain that controls hand movement, but through intraoperative sobriety, it is possible to accurately determine where each finger is. This provides a good basis for future brain-computer interface electrode placement.

The last research direction is Chinese characters.In comparison, the mental typing demonstrated abroad produced more phonograms, but Chinese is ideograms with different attributes. How to type square characters with ideas is also one of the research focuses.

Zhao Jizong pointed out that the current brain-computer interface technology has made breakthroughs in the localization of chips and electrodes. However, clinical trials still have problems such as medical ethics and biocompatibility. How to use suitable materials to avoid various biological reactions after implantation (the current technical paths of brain-computer interface products are mainly divided into implantable and non-implantable) without affecting the effectiveness is an important technical difficulty , and these problems faced by China are also synchronized with those of international counterparts.

“In the above-mentioned fields, we can do as well as foreign countries, but more importantly, we need to continue to study how the government can better participate in the coordination of the entire industry-university-research line.” Zhao Jizong said.

According to the “Brain-Computer Interface Innovation andintellectual propertyresearch report(hereinafter referred to as the “report”) shows that the medical and health field is currently the most direct and main application field of brain-computer interface technology, and it is also one of the scenarios with the highest degree of commercialization.

On the whole, the confidence of the capital market in brain-computer interface technology is increasing.As of April 2023, there have been 1,394 brain-computer interface-related financing events around the world, most of which are seed rounds and A rounds.

When will this technology be commercialized on a large scale?

Academician Zhao Jizong told the “Kechuangban Daily” reporter that the current successful cases at home and abroad, whether it is Musk or Switzerland, are actually just a few examples. There may be no technical problems in individual cases and individual tests, but industrialization is needed to serve more patients.

Zhao Jizong said, “So the focus is on basic research on chips. Bei Brain (Beijing Center for Brain Science and Brain-Inspired Research) has proposed the research of “two hearts and one line”. In addition, how to integrate with the industry and finally implement it is our next step. direction.”

on the dayZhongguancunAt the forum, Zhao Zhiguo, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, also said,The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will take the brain-computer interface as an important direction for cultivating future industrial development, strengthen the exploration of brain-computer interface application scenarios, and accelerate the vigorous development of the brain-computer interface industry.

Ethical and safety challenges also need to be addressed

Academician Zhao Jizong repeatedly mentioned the topic of ethics in his speeches and interviews at the forum that day. Indeed, the safety risks and ethical issues brought about by brain-computer interfaces have always been the focus of academic attention.

He Jianghong, Chairman of the Science Popularization and Technology Ethics Working Group of the Brain-Computer Interface Industry Alliance and Chief Physician of Neurosurgery at Beijing Tiantan Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University, released the “Brain-Computer Interface Ethical Principles and Governance Proposal 2023” at the forum. On the one hand, the proposal hopes to promote a broad consensus on the application of the brain-computer interface ethical governance system in scientific research, clinical and other scenarios. On the other hand, it hopes to attract more relevant parties to pay attention to the brain-computer interface and actively participate in ethical co-governance.

Can a brain-computer interface replace human thinking? Academician Zhao Jizong told the “Kechuangban Daily” reporter that it is possible in theory, but in practice, it also involves philosophical and legal issues.

Academician Zhao Jizong believes that for the application of invasive brain-computer interface technology in the medical field, safety should be given top priority. According to surgical standards, brain-computer interface devices can be divided into three types: invasive, non-invasive, and semi-invasive. Both invasive and semi-invasive methods require the placement of implanted devices in the brain, and thus carry certain risks and safety issues.

He said, “I hope that the brain-computer interface can solve the pain of our patients, such as paralyzed patients, hemiplegic patients, epilepsy patients, and depression patients. However, it is very important to ensure that the materials used are safe during the experiment. The next step can only be discussed after the patient safety problem is solved. And we can’t just look at the short term, but to prove the safety of the material through several years of scientific observation and testing. Safety is not just a data, it needs to combine various It takes a lot of time to get all kinds of data out.”

According to the “Report”, brain-computer interface has obvious advantages in the treatment of epilepsy, Parkinson’s, depression and other diseases, and has become a market that domestic and foreign capital focuses on. The market potential of neurological disease detection, rehabilitation, treatment and digital therapy is favored by capital. Many foreign companies in related fields have entered the C round of financing and above, but the lack of data is a challenge for brain-computer research.

It is worth looking forward to that the “Report” also pointed out that,The development of multiple disciplines such as manufacturing, biomedicine, materials science, and electronics has laid a good foundation for the manufacture of implantable electrodes, and implantable neural microelectrodes have entered a stage of rapid iterative innovation. Substrate materials are more diverse, expanding from silicon-based to glass-based, metal-based and other materials.miniaturization, flexibility andQualcommQuantity has become a hot research direction.

(Article source: Financial Associated Press)

Article source: Financial Associated Press

Original title: Interview with Zhao Jizong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences: Brain-computer interface is still in the clinical trial stage and needs to solve issues such as chip materials, ethics and safety