Zhao Peng Resigns as President of China Life, Li Mingguang Takes Over

China Life, one of the largest insurance companies in China, announced today that Zhao Peng has resigned from his position as president, executive director, and member of the Strategy and Assets and Liabilities Management Committee. This news comes as a surprise to many in the financial circles.

The resignation, which was submitted on August 4, 2023, will take effect immediately. Zhao Peng cited work changes as the reason for his departure. China Life expressed its appreciation for Zhao Peng’s contributions and wished him success in his future endeavors.

On the same day, Li Mingguang was appointed as the new president of China Life. This decision was made after deliberation and approval at the twenty-seventh meeting of the company’s seventh board of directors. Prior to the approval, the board designated Li Mingguang as the interim person in charge of the company.

Li Mingguang brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has been with China Life for several years, holding various positions of responsibility within the company. His strong leadership skills and deep understanding of the insurance industry make him a suitable candidate for the position of president.

China Life is confident that under Li Mingguang’s leadership, the company will continue to thrive and grow. With his expertise and vision, China Life will be well-equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the insurance market.

This leadership transition marks an important milestone for China Life. As one of the country’s leading insurance providers, China Life plays a crucial role in the financial industry. The company’s commitment to providing high-quality insurance products and services remains unwavering.

Investors and stakeholders will be closely watching the developments at China Life in the coming months. With Li Mingguang at the helm, the company is poised for continued success and growth in the years to come.

