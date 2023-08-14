Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd. Wins China Patent Excellence Award for Groundbreaking Lithium-Ion Battery Material

This Tong enterprise won the China Patent Excellence Award again

Tongxiang City, China – Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd., a leading enterprise in Tongxiang, has once again won the prestigious China Patent Excellence Award. The company’s patent titled “a nickel-cobalt-manganese hydroxide with a special micro-nano structure and its preparation method” was recognized for its innovation and contribution to the field of lithium-ion battery ternary cathode material precursors.

The award-winning patent plays a crucial role in the production of ternary lithium-ion battery cathode materials, which are essential components of new energy vehicles. With the increasing popularity of electric vehicles worldwide, the performance of lithium-ion batteries, particularly their capacity retention during fast charging, has become a critical factor for daily usage.

In the electric vehicle industry, lithium batteries are considered the “heart” of new energy vehicles, representing a significant portion of the vehicle’s overall cost. The positive electrode material of lithium batteries accounts for over 40% of the battery pack’s cost. Therefore, developing advanced positive electrode materials is essential for the innovation and development of new energy vehicles.

Huayou Cobalt’s pioneering technology in ternary lithium-ion batteries has demonstrated excellent performance in terms of charge and discharge rate and discharge voltage. This breakthrough has significantly improved the overall performance and endurance of new energy vehicles, further solidifying the company’s position in the global new energy vehicle industry chain.

According to Huayou Cobalt’s 2022 annual report, the company witnessed a significant increase in shipments of ternary cathode materials and precursors, marking a new milestone in its growth. Furthermore, Huayou Cobalt has forged partnerships with renowned power battery companies such as Tesla, LG Chem, SK, Ningde Times, and BYD, expanding its presence in the market.

This is not the first time that Huayou Cobalt has received accolades for its remarkable patents. In 2021, the company won the second prize in the 12th China Patent Excellence Award for its patent on “a method for preparing cobalt oxide, nickel oxide, and copper oxide.” Additionally, Huayou Cobalt has been honored with the Zhejiang Provincial Patent Gold Award for three patents.

These prestigious awards highlight Huayou Cobalt’s commitment to scientific and technological innovation and the company’s ability to create and apply intellectual property. In recent years, the company has made significant strides in scientific research, particularly in areas such as multi-form cobalt resources and new energy lithium battery materials. Huayou Cobalt has obtained numerous internationally leading core independent intellectual property rights, demonstrating its dedication to R&D and its contributions to the industry.

With its impressive array of R&D innovation platforms, nationally authorized patents, and involvement in the drafting of national and industry standards, Huayou Cobalt has been recognized as a key player in technological advancements. The company’s Technology Center has also earned the distinction of a national enterprise technology center.

Huayou Cobalt’s continued success in receiving prestigious awards demonstrates the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and reinforces its position as a leader in the battery material industry. As the demand for new energy vehicles continues to rise, Huayou Cobalt’s groundbreaking technologies will play a pivotal role in driving the development and sustainability of the global electric vehicle market.

