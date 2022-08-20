Source title: Zhejiang Satellite TV Super 818 Car Carnival Night “Fission” Stage Beauty Sensory Upgrade Makes Beauty Drive Dreams

Visual stage designer Shang Tianbao led the Qishui team to create the stage art work “Crack Change” for the Super 818 Car Carnival Night. The underlying logic of creativity is the essence of the Internet – fission. Fission is the origin of all things, and it is also the universal pattern and fundamental change of the growth of all things. fission core explosive force The root of the fission is the red in the original heart of the “e” logo of Yiche. The energy tension of the spiral fission bombards the entire stage in an instant. The super light array and LED are in a radiation array, which is transformed into a self-contained metaverse. Externally, it transmits professional automotive Internet information; inwardly, it absorbs a wealth of car brands and users, cultivating the prosperity and explosion of the auto circle culture. “Easy Car 818 Car Carnival Night” takes Easy Car as the core, transforming heat and light into unlimited influence on car companies and users. Fission Connection Creativity Starting from the Yiche logo, it extends a super-long runway, with people and cars on the same stage. Let the performance show and the car show have a carnival on the same stage. The T stage is a display, a three-dimensional presentation of the content and product advantages of Yiche in the automotive field; The T platform is a bridge, promoting the best products in the car industry, and transforming the product power of car companies into the purchasing power of users; See also Tim, in sharp decline on the stock market in the aftermath of the plan The T platform is a connection, which means that Easy Car connects users and car companies to improve the car experience. “Easy Car 818 Car Carnival Night” opens up the industry chain, empowers the platform with innovative marketing, and empowers businesses with multi-dimensional display. Yiche will keep pace with the times and continuously improve its ability to serve the entire automotive industry chain. fission artistic imagination The stage beauty uses a large number of videos as the carrier, which is conducive to the blessing of visual technology, and jointly creates an unlimited Yiche Metaverse Space. A Yiche energy body in time and space, beautiful fission, sensory upgrade, let the audience in front of the screen immerse in travel, all the imagination of the future auto industry will be colorfully displayed on the stage of “Easy Car 818 Car Carnival Night”. split, open to change, and inclusive. Cross-media platform cooperation brings infinite possibilities. Change, life is easy, change everything. A variety of stages, accommodating thousands of interpretations; a changing stage, the same easy car.

