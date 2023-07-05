Zhejiang Takes Steps to Promote Inclusive Sharing of Internet Medical Services

Zhejiang Province in China is taking steps to promote the high-quality development of its platform economy, focusing on the inclusive sharing of Internet medical services. The government has issued the “Implementation Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of the Platform Economy”, which outlines measures to support and innovate the application of Internet medical business models.

The document encourages medical institutions to standardize the development of various Internet medical services, including online health consultation, online consultation, remote consultation, health management, home medical care, and family doctors. This initiative aims to improve the accessibility and efficiency of healthcare services for the public.

One of the key objectives of the implementation opinions is to enhance the Internet graded diagnosis and treatment service system. This involves supporting platform companies to participate in the informatization construction of medical institutions at all levels in the province. By leveraging technology, county-level medical communities will be empowered to share medical resources more effectively, thereby shifting the focus of healthcare downward.

In addition, the government intends to promote the reform of mutual recognition and sharing of medical examination results. The aim is to establish a “Zhejiang Medical Mutual Recognition” system that streamlines the exchange of medical data and accelerates cross-regional and cross-level collaborations.

This move by Zhejiang Province demonstrates its commitment to leveraging the power of the platform economy to promote the inclusive sharing of Internet medical services. By embracing technological advancements and encouraging innovation, the government hopes to improve the overall healthcare experience and ensure that quality medical services are accessible to all residents.

Disclaimer: The content above is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Readers are advised to proceed with caution and make their own financial decisions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

